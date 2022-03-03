Silenced for two years by a global pandemic, school musical students are anxious to let their voices be heard on stages across the Valley starting this weekend.
“I think the time of uncertainty is over. The uncertainty may have been more prevalent in the beginning stages of the musical,” said Selinsgrove musical director Rachel Ulsh. “The students are excited and nervous at the same time. It’s been two years! So, they are ‘chomping at the bit!’”
The anxiety of COVID definitely has impacted students — and the musical program at Mount Carmel, director Brandon Mowery admitted.
“The kids have been so worried about staying safe and protecting themselves from COVID. Wearing a mask, and following COVID guidelines, while important for safety, limit the musical capabilities of the students,” he said. “It’s great to see them finally cut loose and have fun on stage.”
Regaining a sense of normalcy is “what students need,” agreed Shamokin musical director Kevin Styer.
The loss of shows not only hurt local programs financially, it changed how directors had to prepare for this year’s slate.
“The impact on our program is that we lost our momentum,” said Styer. “We have a lot of new students that have never been in a show, so we must go back to the basics and reteach a lot of how to act and sing on the stage.”
While Ulsh used the unexpected downtime to work on musical skills “to keep our ‘chops’ in preparation for doing a show this year,” there were definitely unique challenges this spring.
“We had to start fresh in teaching skills, knowing that we had two years of no musicals,” she said. “We still have seniors and juniors that were a part of the musical in 2020 as sophomores and freshmen, but more than half of the cast are underclassmen for this year.”
Despite the numerous hurdles and overall sense of uncertainty, students across the Valley are rising to the challenge as they prepare a full slate of shows.
People within the network of local communities have an obligation to validate that hard work by showing up. The countless hours of rehearsals, line memorization, singing practice, choreography and set design mean little if auditoriums remain empty.
While there remains a sense of concern over public gatherings, it is important to remember that our students have been doing so via the public school model under their districts’ watchful eyes for quite some time. Schools are taking appropriate steps to keeping students and visitors as safe as possible. If we expect our kids to attend, following the guidelines of the district, shouldn’t we expect the same of ourselves in support of their hard work?
“Support our youth,” encouraged Styer. “It is a positive thing both for the audience and the cast. It gives the audience something to look forward to and to be a bit normal.”
Well before the pandemic, school musicals provided a much-needed escape from reality — and our recent realities definitely are worth escaping for a few hours while benefitting a group of students who have endured quite a bit of adversity to stage these shows.
We encourage people to be mindful and respectful of COVID expectations of the school they visit, but also to allow themselves to be whisked away by the powerful performances, sing along with well-known songs and to cap off a stressful yet exhilarating experience for these students with a standing ovation (or two!)
As in previous years, we encourage people to share photos and encouragement via social media using the #ValleyMusicals tag. The Daily Item is working on some unique new ways to honor our students, their teachers and teams of volunteers that make these shows such a success each spring.
“These students continually amaze me with their dedication and talent. You will certainly miss an amazing show if you choose not to see it,” said Ulsh. “These students need your support more than ever, especially since they worked so hard to perform a professional-grade show.”
John Zaktansky is in charge of The Daily Item’s #ValleyMusicals.