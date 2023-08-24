SELINSGROVE — Starting hundreds of years ago, the wilds of the central Susquehanna Valley have been tamed by farmers. But the farmers wouldn’t have achieved that feat without proper equipment. This weekend, the Middlecreek Valley Antique Association will celebrate the antique machinery that helped to cultivate the land for pioneers’ survival and enriched the economies of their time.
According to Michael Clark, secretary of the association, the goal is to bring together those interested in these old pieces of equipment, as well as to educate future generations.
“The association’s belief is that the preservation of these articles will have much to contribute to the education in the history of this area and will help our community gain a better understanding of their American heritage,” he said.
The association’s annual fall show will include demonstrations including a sawmill, shingle mill, threshing wheat and baling, powered by steam engines. Clark said they bound the wheat themselves in July for use in the fall show.
“People like that we’re a smaller show and more family-friendly,” Clark said. “And today with the cost of everything, it’s nice that our shows are free to attend.”
He added that every year it is nice to reconnect with the regular attendees and to share their interest in the associations’ motto: “Preserving the Historical Past for the Future.”
The show will also feature various tractors, hit and miss engines, and tools on display, in addition to displays like Mountain Man, and new this year, Mama T’s Homestead which will include rabbits and goats, spinning wheels, looms, and other educational items of interest to both kids and adults.
Each year, the show features a particular model of tractor and engine. This year, the spotlight will be on Minneapolis Moline tractors and Witte engines. According to Clark, the tractors are known for their “Prairie-Gold and red paint,” and the Witte engines, which were manufactured beginning around 1886, ran saws and pumps and other stationary equipment.
People are encouraged to bring their own antique equipment to the shows, including farm equipment, cars, trucks, construction vehicles, fire trucks, rigs and more. He said exhibitors come from both inside and outside the area, including some from surrounding states.
The show will also feature a flea market and plenty of food.
Antique tractor pulls will be held at 6 p.m. Friday and 4 p.m. Saturday. Starting at 2 p.m. Saturday, kids pedal tractor pulls will also be held, and throughout the weekend barrel train rides will be offered.
The Williamsport-based Top Shelf Band will perform at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Rick Wapinsky, lead guitarist and vocalist for the band, said they have performed for the event for several years now.
“We look forward to it,” he said. “It’s a really nice event. It’s really well organized.”
He said the crowd has also been appreciative of their music – a variety of late 50s to 90s selections, with an emphasis on dance tunes. Having been there for several years now, he said many of the audience members have seen them before, and the band likes to interact by taking song requests and joking around with them.
Wapinsky said the stage on the grounds has also been updated with concrete, a new roof, and LED lighting. In addition, the event in general is a unique one that has drawn a lot of interest.
“It’s interesting to see these older machines that were used in farming,” he said. “You can’t just see that anywhere.”
Clark said the association is always looking for ways to keep the interest in old equipment alive and to get more youth involved.
“Unfortunately, in today’s times, more people are interested in new technology than the old equipment that brought us to where we are today,” he said. “The age before computers where brilliant thinkers sat at draft tables and designed this equipment to do what was needed and to last for a very long time.”
Many of those inventions, such as steam engines that are more than 100 years old, are still in use today.
Clark said the antique shows mean a lot to him each year, and he especially appreciates the people he gets to work with. “It makes it a fun time and a great place to be,” he said. “These shows bring friends together, old friends and new friends, and you can learn a lot from other folks too.”
The Middlecreek Valley Antique Association also holds a spring show every May, and tractor pull events throughout the year. They also offer popular scrapplemaking events in the winter, and a Fourth of July fireworks show. The association also has a successful stand at which they sell kettle-cooked potato chips every year at the Selinsgrove Street Fair.
Clark said he and the board of directors are thankful for the members and community coming together each year to make the event possible.