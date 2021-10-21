LEWISBURG — For four evenings this month in Lewisburg, the public is invited to enjoy hot food and drinks, a cozy time by the fire, and a Spooky Hayride presented by the Buffalo Valley Antique Machinery Association.
The event will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and Oct. 29 and 30. Tickets are $7 for ages 12 and older, $5 for ages 6 to 11, and free for children 5 and younger.
According to Anne Heimbach, treasurer of the association, this is the fourth year for the hayride, which is held on the association’s leased grounds at 8030 West Branch Highway on Route 15, across from Sheetz. This is also the location for the association’s monthly antique tractor pulls from April to September, and an annual fall show the first weekend every October. They also offer chicken barbecue dinners and a car show each month, from April/May through September.
Heimbach said the association is a nonprofit organization with approximately 250 members.
“Our mission is to inform the public about early day agricultural machinery and early day customs,” she said. The hayrides will be pulled by some of this antique machinery owned by association members.
Janet Mincemoyer, a longtime member and former secretary of the association, helps to facilitate the hayride each year. She said the tractors date back to the 1930s and 1940s. They pull wagons full of hay bales and each ride averages about 20 people.
According to Mincemoyer, the “spooky” parts of the hayride include its variety of props, including an old cemetery and costumed volunteers – some of whom jump out to surprise the riders. The rides travel along the adjacent train tracks.
Each night, the whistle of a steam engine will also be blown each time another wagon is getting ready to leave for the next ride.
“That’s always a conversation piece,” Mincemoyer said.
She said the members try to add more decorations and make changes each year to keep it fresh for returning visitors. On the nights close to Halloween, many kids come dressed in their costumes.
“We’re more family-oriented,” she said. “We don’t charge much. I think that’s a good thing for families, especially now.”
The evening will also offer hot food and drinks available for purchase, including soup, hamburgers and hot dogs, hot chocolate, coffee and warm cider.
Those waiting for the next ride are also encouraged to gather around a campfire on provided benches to stay warm and make s’mores.
Mincemoyer said she enjoys helping out each year.
“What I truly really like is when the wagons come back,” she said. “It makes my heart feel really good to hear everybody so happy.”
The volunteers who help out each year also gather together in the evening to share their experiences, and they are equally as excited and joyful, she said.
The hayride, like all of the association’s events throughout the year, is to reach out and provide a fun experience for their neighbors.
“With all the activities that we do, we reach out to the community to encourage them to come in and enjoy their time,” Mincemoyer said.
Each year, they use the proceeds to bless the community as well, by giving the money to organizations or people in need.
The association is celebrating 36 years this year. Mincemoyer has enjoyed her longtime volunteerism and said she often watched her grandkids who would come with her often to the show grounds and were “practically raised” there, she laughed. Many other volunteers have involved their families in the tradition of association work weekends and monthly and annual events as well.
During the COVID shutdowns, the association was unable to host their monthly tractor pulls, which affected their finances. Mincemoyer said they still have bills and insurance, and maintenance fees to pay.
As they honor the mission and the desire of its founders, Mincemoyer said, “We just try to keep it going.”
For more information, visit the Buffalo Valley Antique Machinery Association’s Facebook page.