There’s a difference between rehearsing and performing.
Several Valley musical directors and actors said that in the aftermath of the shows.
In both situations, actors are inhabiting a character, breaking into song and dance spontaneously — not something that’s likely to happen in day-to-day life. But ask any thespian and they’ll tell you: It’s different in front of an audience.
“The audience involvement in a live performance is a real game-changer for the students on stage,” said Elizabeth Snow, Warrior Run High School musical director. “We rehearse all the scenes and songs and get used to no response, but when actual people are sitting in the seats and laugh at the jokes it’s really gratifying.”
The long hours of reading lines, the sore muscles from memorizing dance steps. When there’s somebody to direct this at, it completes the circuit of performance. The students aren’t doing it for themselves, though they definitely benefit as well. They’re doing it for the faces in the crowd staring up at them, seeing a show for the first time or seeing a favorite production done by a new cast.
“I loved hearing the laughs and interaction from the audience,” said Jonah Carney, the senior who played Sky Masterson in “Guys and Dolls” by Lewisburg Area High School. “It was very exciting to feel the audience’s energy after many rehearsals of running the show for a mostly empty house.”
The energy an audience provides is a vital one. For some actors, a single viewer can be a focal point — a connection they can use to add emotion and dimension to their role, like how Mifflinburg Area Musical Director Meghan Nardella directed Teeanna Fogle for the school’s production of “Beauty and the Beast.” Or the audience’s reactions can provide the jolt needed to carry on through high-energy numbers.
“It means a lot when they look out into the auditorium and see a big crowd of people. It gives them the energy to perform even better,” said Brandon Mowery, who directed Mount Carmel’s “Mamma Mia!”
While the main goal of the shows’ directors is to teach the students new skills and help them grow as performers, part of that payout comes from watching them put hours of rehearsals into use. It’s why it’s so important to support local high school productions — whether they be the spring musicals or at another time of the year.
“We had a recruitment event with the Lewisburg choirs yesterday and I heard multiple high school students say ‘Join the musical, it is the best part of my high school experience.’ I think that statement is important for people to hear,” said Lewisburg Area Musical Director Sarah Tiede. “The continued support of music programs in your area really impacts kids. Make it a date night to go see local shows. Laugh loudly, and clap vigorously. Help students create positive memories and grow their confidence.”