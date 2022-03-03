Audiences brings electric thrills to 'Les Mis' for Lewisburg Area High School actors

LEWISBURG — It’s one thing to step onto a stage during rehearsals and practice 'till you’ve got it right, but it can’t compare with stepping onto the stage in front of a roomful of people — something these Valley students are looking forward to.
Lewisburg Area High School will perform Victor Hugo’s “Les Miserables” during four productions, on Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m., and Saturday at 2 and 7 p.m.
“I am really excited to have a live audience to perform to,” said Sarah Tiede, Lewisburg Area Middle School general and vocal music teacher and also the high school musical director. “There is some incredible talent on the stage and we are so proud of their hard work. I can’t wait for an audience to hear their beautiful voices.”
From the stage crew to the music pit to the actors on stage, the students have been giving the show their all.
Thea Comas, a senior, is a stage crew member who works the fly system, the structure of rope lines, blocks and counterweights that allow the crew to move curtains, lights, etc.
“I think the biggest challenge run crew had to face this year was that ‘Les Mis’ doesn’t have scene changes in the way other shows do. Everything is much more fluid,” she said. “This means that every change has to happen with a lot more speed and stealth than we were used to, but we have managed to overcome this and everything has come together really well.”
With the return of live, in-person musicals, orchestra members are also looking forward to showing off their talent with their instruments.
“It was challenging to return to the pit orchestra to do an intense musical like ‘Les Mis,’” said senior McKenna Mowry, who plays flute and piccolo in the pit orchestra. “But with such a hardworking and talented cast, it makes the struggles of playing a three-hour show lot of fun.”
Tiede summed up the musical’s biggest challenge in one, all-too-familiar word: COVID.
“The kids are wonderful, the show is incredible, my fellow faculty members and the parents are fantastic,” she said. “COVID, however, has touched most parts of this production, from high amounts of absences during rehearsals to masking policies. I have said, if it weren’t for COVID this would have been the best musical experience I have had so far.”
COVID has depleted the number of students participating in music ensembles, Tiede said.
“Some ensembles didn’t meet last year, or had very altered music-making experiences. It is hard to build back up after an experience like that. It will take time until we are fully on our feet again,” she said.
Les Mis characters
Laci Starmack, a senior, plays Fantine, one of Les Miserables’ central characters who tries to find a way to support her child despite the setbacks of poverty in 1800s France.
“I think a lot of the parents in the audience will be able to connect with my character because Fantine is devoting her life for the happiness and well-being of her child,” Starmack said. “She will do anything for her daughter even if she is put into harm’s way.”
Senior Ryan Shabahang portrays the town’s police inspector and main antagonist, Javert.
“I’ve always enjoyed singing, so when the opportunity came I jumped right in,” Shabahang said. “Audiences will like my character’s determination and commitment to his goals.”
Audrey Pennington, eleventh grade, has been involved with school productions for three years. She plays Fantine’s illegitimate daughter, Cosette.
“I loved singing and acting since I was little,” Pennington said. “The decision to sign up for auditions was a given.”
Jonah Carney, a junior, plays Marius, a young man who several years later falls in love with Cosette. Carney recently was awarded a spot in the online All National Choir, where he met people from across the country.
Haley Berge, senior, is playing Eponine, who was born into wealth but became a ragged, impoverished teenager. In her freshman year, Berge moved to Lewisburg and saw a production of “Little Mermaid.”
“So inspiring and well done,” she said, “and when I had the opportunity to get involved, I took it.”
Ryan Gilmore, a senior, has been doing plays since sixth grade. He portrays main protagonist Jean Valjean, who was imprisoned for stealing bread to feed his sister’s children. Gilmore is looking forward to being on stage in front of a live audience again.
“In terms of procedures everything is very familiar,” he said of his first play in over a year. “In that case, it feels like nothing changed.”
Students, teachers, parents and community members are all looking forward to a performance that will transport today’s audience to 1800s France.
“There is a learning process when preparing a musical, and in that process there is joy,” Tiede said. “However, without an audience, the full experience is lost. That electric thrill that hooks you in as a performer really comes to life with an audience. The applause, audience reactions, sharing your experience with your friends and family, having a stranger come up to you and sing your praises … that is the shining moment of the experience.”
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com