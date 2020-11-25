During an unprecedented summer, many moviegoers turned to drive-in theaters as a source of entertainment and socialization. As colder weather set in across the nation, such venues started shutting down for the year. Not so for the Point Drive-in on Route 11, which will be open to let audiences experience some holiday cheer by showing classic Christmas movies on Fridays and Saturdays for the next few weekends.
“It’s been a crappy year for everybody and we thought a little extra holiday cheer might be fun,” said Dave Renn, owner of the Point Drive-In. “It gets everybody out to enjoy the fresh air.”
It all kicks off Friday, with 2018’s “The Grinch” followed by “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.” Dec. 4-5, the theater will show “A Christmas Story” and “It’s a Wonderful Life.” Wrapping it up will be “Elf” and “Polar Express” on Dec. 11-12.
“We tried to choose good family movies that everybody likes to see,” Renn said.
The movies will start at 5:30 p.m. each weekend and the cost is $7 per person for ages 4 and up, with season passes still being usable. Being an outdoor venue gives the theater a large capacity limit and Renn said they can fit around 300 cars, so plenty of people can “bundle up and enjoy a film.”
The drive-in will also be selling carload passes, which cost $30 for up to eight people and, for the Christmas season only, include a free large popcorn. 2021 season passes and gift certificates are also available during the holiday weekends.
The concession stand will be offering hot chocolate, hot apple cider and Christmas cookies in addition to its usual fare, just in case audiences want a treat while they’re watching movies.
Many Valley residents were excited to hear the Point would be open for a few more weekends.
“I think it’s great to get one more fun option to see some Christmas movies, especially with not as many people going to the regular movie theater,” said Tajya Beaver, of Bloomsburg. “And no matter the weather, it’s always fun to go to the drive-ins.”
Renn is also working with local groups who have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic, such as churches and dance schools.
On Dec. 3, the United Methodist churches of Danville, Northumberland and Sunbury areas are sponsoring a free showing of “The Nativity Story” for around 250 vehicles. Renn said there will also be an outdoor Christmas sermon on Dec. 19. Dancers from Heath’s Gym will be performing for the public on Dec. 12 and Karen Gronsky’s School of Dance will be holding a special showing of their Christmas performance for members of the school and their families.