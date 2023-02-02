From Staff Reports
Tuvan throat singing trio Alash will be performing at the Weis Center on Wednesday, Feb. 8.
There will be a free lecture, Q&A and demonstration with the artists on Tuesday, Feb. 7 from 3-4:20 p.m. in the Weis Center Atrium, as part of Professor Mikkel Vad’s Cross-Cultural Perspectives in Music class. This is open to the public.
Alash are masters of Tuvan throat singing (xöömei), a technique for singing multiple pitches at the same time. What distinguishes this gifted trio from earlier generations of Tuvan throat singers is the subtle infusion of modern influences into their traditional music. One can find complex harmonies, Western instruments and contemporary song forms in Alash’s music, but its overall sound and spirit remain decidedly Tuvan.
Trained in traditional Tuvan music since childhood, the Alash musicians studied at Kyzyl Arts College just as Tuva was beginning to open up to the West. They formed a traditional ensemble and won multiple awards for traditional throat singing in international xöömei competitions, both as an ensemble and as individuals. At the same time, they paid close attention to new trends coming out of the West. They have borrowed new ideas that mesh well with the sound and feel of traditional Tuvan music, but they have never sacrificed the integrity of their own heritage in an effort to make their music more hip.
Alash first toured the United States under the sponsorship of the Open World Leadership program of the Library of Congress and the National Endowment for the Arts. Since then, they have returned many times to the delight of American audiences. The Washington Post described their music as “utterly stunning,” quipping that after the performance “audience members picked their jaws up off the floor.”
Tickets are $20 for adults, $16 for seniors 62+ and subscribers, $10 for youth 18 and under, Bucknell employees and retirees (limit 2) and non-Bucknell students (limit 2) and free for Bucknell students (limit 2).
Tickets can be reserved by calling 570-577-1000 or online at Bucknell.edu/BoxOffice.
Tickets are also available in person from several locations including the Weis Center lobby (weekdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) and the CAP Center Box Office, located on the ground floor of the Elaine Langone Center (weekdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.).