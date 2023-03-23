MILTON — In a bittersweet story about “love and loss and love and life and love,” The Micro Theatre on Broadway presents the one-act version of “KODACHROME” in three separate showings this weekend.
“KODACHROME is a play about love, nostalgia, the seasons, and how we learn to say goodbye,” said Elaine Pfeil, co-owner of The Tarry Shop in Milton. “Our tour guide is Suzanne, the town photographer, who lets us peek into her neighbors’ lives to catch glimpses of romance in all its stages.”
The play, said Pfeil, takes audiences to a small town where everybody knows each other and the pace of life allows the pursuit of love to take up as much space as it needs.
The play is the second production in the first official season of The Micro Theatre on Broadway.
“We started in February of 2020,” explained Pfeil. “I picked the plays and we started rehearsals in what was at that time a space (a colonial theater) in the basement of my house.”
Unfortunately, the productions had to go virtual due to the pandemic outbreak.
“Because I had just started this, I began doing virtual play readings once a week on Zoom,” she explained. “It drew people from all over the state.”
During that time, Pfeil said an amazing community emerged.
“You wouldn’t think you’d be able to do that on Zoom,” she said. “But it was a wonderful time, and we eventually produced three viral readers theatre productions on our YouTube channel.”
That, she said, “was awesome.”
Soon after, Pfeil and her husband purchased a building on the corner of Broadway, opened up a shop selling books, and handmade vintage things on the other side. The second floor needed a renovation so at first the couple didn’t plan on doing much in that space.
“But I thought that one big room with cool wooden floors would be awesome, and so we turned it into The Micro Theatre on Broadway.”
In the time since, the space has been used during an immersive, interactive production during the holidays.
Now, it’s time to welcome nine actors to the space for the production of “KODACHROME.”
“This play is a slice of life that focuses on small town love lost with reconnection,” explained Pfeil. “It’s the kind of story told through the guidance and narration of the photographer.”
Pfeil plays the photographer and took photos of characters in the real locations that will be projected onto several television screens placed around the room. The screens will change depending on the scene.
“The photographs will change as the story is told,” she said. “I will appear to be taking pictures during the play but the audience will see them on the screens.”
Pfeil said she chose the one-act version of the play because the full length was almost repetitive.
“I liked the story and writing but it was almost too much in the full-length version … I believe the emotion and the power is distilled in the one-act version,” she explained.
Fred Hooper of Selinsgrove plays three characters in the play. A Susquehanna University alumnus who settled in the area following graduation, Hooper said a return to acting is “a gift” he gave himself in his retirement.
Hooper has performed with several local area theatre groups. His favorite roles have included both productions of “Titanic the Musical” at Christ Wesleyan Church (he performed once as Captain Smith and once as first class passenger named Isidor Straus, owner of Macy’s Department Store), as the villain in “Cyrano,” at RiverStage Theatre in Lewisburg, and as the grandfather in “Ragtime,” with the Community Theatre League in Williamsport.
“That was one of my all time favorite musicals,” he said.
This will be his first time performing with the Micro Theatre. He will play a history professor, a hardware store owner and an emergency medical technician.
“There are only five people in the cast but 13 characters,” said Pfeil.
All of those performing are local theatre actors who have been rehearsing about six weeks for the performance.
“KODACHROME” is written by Adam Szymkowicz. This production is directed by Elaine Pfeil and lighting design is by Stefan Eisenhower. John Pfeil is the technician and the cast (in addition to Elaine Pfeil and Hooper) also includes Pete Zerbe as the gravedigger/young man, Janel Stahlnecker as the mystery novelist/the librarian/the florist/friend/EMT 2, Ashli Starks as the young woman/Marjory.
When the audience arrives, they will be treated to a selection of refreshments including a grazing board from The Two Owls. When the gong sounds, the audience will move upstairs to the theater to enjoy “this sweet and beautiful play.” After the play, the actors will join the audience for a meet and greet and refreshments.
“KODACHROME (One-Act Version) will be performed Friday thru Sunday and limited tickets are still available for each performance. Only 16 tickets are available per performance.
“We do good work here and I try to make it a good experience, so audience members can think of it not just as going to see a theatre/play, I want it to be about an event and experience,” said Pfeil.
Tickets are $25 (includes the grazing board) and are available at www.microtheatreonbroadway.com, on Eventbrite, in person at 65 Broadway St. in Milton, or by calling 272-788-0483.
The show is deemed appropriate for all ages, though themes are geared more towards adults, said Hooper.