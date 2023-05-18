SUNBURY — Back in the day, with coal veins running in all directions under the ground, local men weren’t shy about mining the anthracite even when on property owned by a coal company. And even when doing so risked landing the men in jail.
Mitch Troutman, author of “The Bootleg Coal Rebellion,” will speak at the Northumberland County Historical Society at 1150 N. Front St., Sunbury, on Sunday at 2 p.m.
His book focuses on the struggle for survival of the Pennsylvania miners who battled against large anthracite companies from 1925 to 1942. Troutman will talk about the hardships of these men who risked their lives every day to provide for their families.
“A bootleg miner was someone mining coal on company property without permission,” Troutman said. “There was hardly anything written about them, but the little I found was so wild and audacious, I wanted to know more.”
Cindy Inkrote, director of the Northumberland County Historical Society, said Troutman carefully examined the lives of the bootleg miners.
“It took lots of determination and courage,” she said. “They led lives that most of us can’t relate to, and Troutman has learned about them and will share those details in his presentation.”
The plight of the bootleggers caught the attention of the nation in the mid-20th century.
“Even though the bootleg movement happened right here, it’s not just local history,” Troutman said. “Nothing else like it happened in America, and in its day, the whole country was focused on it — on us. Sunbury played its own role in bootleg coal — arrested miners were put in the prison, but the prison itself was burning bootleg coal!”
People seem to be fascinated by the can-do attitude our ancestors adopted in finding ways to survive and succeed in challenging times. John Lindermuth, librarian at the Historical Society, is sometimes surprised at the turnout for presentations on such topics.
“I arranged the program on Snapper Reese (a Civil War hero and former police chief and burgess of Shamokin) and thought it would appeal primarily to people from the coal region and Civil War buffs. But it drew a large crowd and lots of questions even from people I didn’t expect to be interested,” Lindermuth said. “The same was true of Fred Meckley’s talk on the limestone quarry. Who would have thought a quarry would interest a crowd not involved in agriculture?”
In the same vein, it would be easy to suppose Troutman’s book and presentation would appeal primarily to those with links to coal mining, Lindermuth said.
“But, I think the fact is, history lovers are curious about any aspect of history that’s new to them,” he said.
Troutman’s talk will take place at the Northumberland County Historical Society on North Front Street. Parking is accessible behind the Hunter House Museum using Fort Augusta Avenue.
