On Saturday, Northumberland author John L. Moore will visit Sunbury’s Market House to tell true stories about the early days of Sunbury, Northumberland and Northumberland County.
The two towns and the county were all established in 1772.
During the American Revolution, Indian war parties terrorized the region, forcing hundreds of upriver settlers to flee to Fort Augusta. Moore said that much of his new book — “1780: Year of Revenge” — takes place in the Susquehanna Valley and that he will read selections from it.
The book was released last summer.
The storyteller will be located just inside the market’s Woodlawn Avenue entrance from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
He will also have a display of his non-fiction history books.
The Market House is located at 434 Market St., Sunbury.