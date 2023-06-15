RIVERSIDE — Treat the mechanically inclined people in your life to an event made specifically to indulge in the love of engines, gears and motors.
The Northeast Cruisers Rod and Custom Association will host a Father’s Day Autorama and Fly-in on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Danville Airport on Sunbury Road.
The event is open to all vehicles, including antique and contemporary cars, trucks, tractors and radio controlled airplanes. A DJ will provide music throughout the day, and food trucks will be on hand to serve meals. Craft and flea market vendors will provide booths for browsing and buying.
“We have different car shows for different charities,” said Harry Fetterman, founder of the Northeast Cruisers Rod and Custom Association. “This one is for the airport itself.”
“They always have some interesting cars,” said Craig Lawler, a volunteer with the Danville Airport Authority. “The RC guys make some really interesting equipment, too.”
David Hughes, president of the Susquehanna Valley Modelers, a model aviation association, said his group will have a static display of RC models, with flying exhibits if the weather cooperates. The SV Modelers will also host their first sanctioned fly-in of the year, the July Fest — Fun Fly, at the Danville Airport on July 8 and 9.
Lawler appreciates the Northeast Cruisers Rod and Custom Association’s efforts to coordinate this week’s Fly-in and Autorama, giving more non-aviation people the chance to come to the airport and learn a bit about it.
“It’s surprising, the number of people that don’t even know the airport is there,” he said, adding that it provides a good recreational resource for runners and dog walkers.
Door prizes and awards will be presented to winning vehicles, and dash plaques will be given to the first 50 vehicles.
“People can come out and have a great time looking at the beautiful cars and spending the day with their fathers,” Fetterman said.
Hughes agreed, saying, “Give your dad a special gift.”
