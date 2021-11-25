NORTHUMBERLAND — After having to miss last year due to COVID restrictions, an AC/DC tribute band that has been performing in the area for several years is happy to be back.
Back in Black will perform Saturday night at 7 p.m. at the Front Street Station.
“They’re very popular,” said Jay Seidel, owner of the Front Street Station. “We’ve had them here several times. Everybody loves AC/DC, and this particular band really draws people in.”
Back in Black started 20 years ago when lead guitar player Mike Mroz recognized bandmate Darren Caperna’s “uncanny ability” to portray both Bon Scott and Brian Johnson, two AC/DC members. Back in Black is rounded out with Sheldon Conrad on bass, Ramiro Noriega playing guitar, and Ken Schiumo on drums.
The group has gained the attention of the original AC/DC band, to the degree that in March of 2016, AC/DC auditioned Caperna to replace Brian Johnson for their current world tour. Additionally, 20th Century Fox chose Back in Black to record AC/DC classics “TNT” and “A Long Way to the Top” for two of their movies, “Napoleon Dynamite” and “Garage Days.”
“They’re real good,” Seidel said. “They’re real talented. They have a bagpipe for ‘It’s a Long Way to the Top (If You Wanna Rock ‘n’ Roll).’”
“I like bringing Back in Black … back to The Front Street,” said Travis Fisher, owner of Fisher Promotions, in Northumberland. “They never disappoint. The venue is great and it’s as close to AC/DC as you are going to get.”
Back in Black will perform in Front Street’s banquet room, concert style, with standing room in the center of the space. The eatery has hosted Back in Black on the Saturday after Thanksgiving for several years, with the exception of last year when the pandemic forced so many cancellations.
“It’s real popular,” Seidel said. “People look forward to it every year.”
“With the time change, it’s been an adjustment for all of us,” Fisher said. “This is something to break the downtime and the Thanksgiving hangover.”
Special guest Mason Dixon will open the evening. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at the Front Street Station, or by calling Fisher Promotions at 570-847-1946.
Email comments to CindyOHerman@gmail.com