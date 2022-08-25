SELINSGROVE — Kids can celebrate the beginning of a new school year while helping their local marching band.
The Selinsgrove Area High School Marching Band is hosting its eighth annual Back to School Festival on Sunday, 3 to 6 p.m., at the Selinsgrove Rotary Field across from the high school on North Broad Street.
Open to the public, the event will feature inflatables, carnival games, prizes, Twist-N-Splits ice cream truck, and a chicken barbecue. Musical entertainment will be provided by the Selinsgrove Marching Band.
“This is something the band’s been doing for several years,” said Nick Eischeid, marching band director. “It’s always a popular event.”
The festival is meant to be a fundraiser for the marching band, said Stacy Fritz, president of the Selinsgrove Area High School Marching Band Boosters.
“This year, the band was chosen to perform in Disney World,” she said. “They will be parading in the Magic Kingdom. We’re excited.”
Along with the inflatables and games, guests can try their luck at the dunk tank. Last year, Mr. Eischeid volunteered to give kids a chance to send him splashing into the water.
“It’s always been a very fun community-filled day with fun activities and music,” Fritz said. “The community has been very supportive of music and the marching band.”
The students in the marching band have impressed Eischeid with their diligence in rehearsals.
“They’re doing an absolutely fantastic job. They sound amazing,” he said. “They’ve been working really hard this summer, out in the heat. I’m inspired by them. I hope folks will come out and enjoy the show.”
Selinsgrove’s first football game this year is Friday at Bellefonte. Their first home game, at Harold L. Bolig Memorial Field, will be Sept. 2 against Juniata High School.
