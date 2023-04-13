MCCLURE — Seven years ago, the borough of McClure’s big annual celebration had just been your ordinary community festival. Itching to be more creative and help McClure to stand out from the crowd, volunteer Steve Hoke suggested they remake the festival into a unique, bacon-themed event. After all, who doesn’t like bacon?
Since the first McClure Bacon Fest in 2016, it has drawn bigger and bigger crowds to the little town every year.
Hoke continues to serve as the event chair.
“I love the fact that we were able to create something for McClure that not only brings all our friends and neighbors to a great festival, but it attracts people from all directions. It’s just become a huge draw for the entire northeast.
“It’s really neat to be able to do something for the community that actually lifts it up, makes people know where we are, and it kind of puts us in a spotlight each year,” he added.
The event is hosted by the McClure Revitalization Committee.
According to Hoke’s wife, Suzanne Hoke, who serves as the vendor coordinator for the event, this year will boast 20 dedicated food vendors, along with at least 10 community organizations, sports teams, and churches offering food for sale. Per event rules, the majority of these vendors will include some kind of bacon-related item on their menu.
Over the last seven years, she said these items have become more and more creative and delicious.
“In the beginning, they were a little timid,” she said. “They would offer the obvious combinations.”
In that first year, when chocolate-covered bacon was being offered, the crowds were hesitant too. But as vendors began taking chances and offering more combinations, she said, “I think it’s really kind of spurred more creativity in combining these together. People are seeing bacon more and more as a versatile ingredient.”
This year, visitors can experience items such as chocolate covered bacon, grilled bacon and cheese sandwiches, bacon cheeseburgers, bacon cheese fries, sugar baby bacon on a stick, maple bacon cupcakes, and more.
McClure Bacon Fest will also include a variety of craft vendors. In all, there will be about 150 vendors, with 60 percent of those returning, and the rest new.
The number is far and above the 39 vendors the event drew in its first year.
In addition, the event has grown to include new offerings. A couple of years ago, they added a kids’ inflatables area. This will also be the second year for the Piggy Trot 5K, as well as the second year for the Beverage Garden, which will also include several new vendors, including Shy Bear Brewing, which has been dubbed one of the top three breweries in Pennsylvania. The Beverage Garden will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; visitors must be at least 21 years old with a valid identification to enter.
Also again this year, visitors can purchase Bacon Fest merchandise, including shirts, hoodies, bags, and cozies.
Suzanne said this year will also feature something that many past visitors said they would like to see: a dedicated coffee vendor. In fact, there will be two.
John Kauffman will be one of the returning food vendors this year. He and his wife Schrell own and operate Rising Smoke BBQ, based in Lewisburg. They have been part of McClure Bacon Fest for three or four years now.
Kauffman said in addition to their regular menu items, they will be offering bacon on a stick, Texas twinkies (jalapeno peppers stuffed with cream cheese and wrapped in bacon), loaded baked potatoes with bacon, and baked beans with bacon.
“It’s a cool little, one-day event,” Kauffman said. “It’s a lot of fun. and there are a lot of nice people in the area there.”
Steve Hoke said the McClure Bacon Fest is also a favorite event of many each year because of when it is held.
“This is really like one of the first big events of the season,” he said. “The weather is warming up, and people are itching to come out.
“We make it a fun event, there’s something for everybody here,” he added. “You can bring friends and family members, and make a great day out of it.”
Suzanne said the festival itself is great, but it’s more than that.
“It’s a sense of contribution and belonging to the community,” she said. She and Steve moved to the area from California 10 years ago and immediately felt at home.
“I never had the feeling of belonging and community that I have here in McClure,” she said. “The festival is a representation of that, and how a very small group of volunteers can pull together and put on a great event for their community.”
Looking back at when McClure Bacon Fest first began, Suzanne said many thought it wouldn’t last.
“I knew it had great potential,” she said, “and I think it has proven to be bigger and better than anyone expected.”
The event is the largest annual fundraiser for the McClure Revitalization Committee. Proceeds are used for various improvements and outreaches, like the borough’s annual summer cleanup, National Night Out, and flower barrels/planter boxes that are placed and maintained throughout town.
Most of the proceeds have been going toward improvements at the town park, which currently includes installing sidewalk and improved lighting.