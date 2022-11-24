NORTHUMBERLAND — Celebrate a homecoming rock show this Thanksgiving weekend with a group that hasn’t played together in a long time.
The Badlees will perform Saturday evening at the Front Street Station. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 with local opener Cass and the Bailout Crew.
Known for hits like “Angeline is Coming Home” and “Fear of Falling,” The Badlees formed in Selinsgrove in 1990 and played in local venues before touring nationwide. In 2020, they were inducted into the Central Pennsylvania Music Hall of Fame (CPMHF) and performed there in 2021.
“I had a good feeling that once we played there, the phone was going to start ringing,” said Bret Alexander, who does guitars, mandolin, zither, dulcimer and vocals for The Badlees. He credited Brandon Valentine, president and founder of CPMHF, for giving the band a new chance to play together.
At the Front Street Station performance, presented by Fisher Promotions and 94KX, The Badlees will celebrate the 30th anniversary of their breakout album, “Diamonds in The Coal,” which will be played in its entirety, along with their other hits.
“We love it,” said Jay Seidel Jr., owner of Front Street Station. “The Badlees were pretty much like our house band back in the 1990s. We’re very excited to have them back as a full band.”
Along with Alexander, the group consists of Pete Palladino, vocals and harmonica; Ron Simasek, drums and percussion; Jeff Feltenberger, guitars and vocals; and Paul Smith, bass guitar and vocals.
“After the 80’s ‘hair band craze,’ The Badlees came alive in this area as some of us were hitting the bar scene,” said Travis Fisher, owner of Fisher Promotions. “It was perfect timing, as most towns had their own venue for the band. Sunbury had the Peppermint Lounge, Mifflinburg had Mike & Dots, Selinsgrove had Bot’s Tavern, and Danville had Knight Tracks. The fans followed them from town to town and later, beyond.
“It was definitely a new sound for the area, but they were ‘our’ new band. They were fun, talented and we all knew the words to sing along.”
Alexander said it didn’t take long for them to get back in the groove with each other.
“It’s like an old shoe kind of feeling,” he said. “It’s very familiar territory. After a few rounds of brushing off the cobwebs, it all kind of came together.”
Seidel remembered them performing at Front Street Station when they were still in college.
“Pete Palladino waited on tables here when he was a student at Susquehanna University. I met Bret in 1984 when he was a college student at Bucknell,” Seidel said. “We knew the band pretty well.”
“This is the first time the band is back together to play the Front Street in 10 years,” Fisher said. “They are also working on a brand new record. They are also doing a remaster of their ‘Diamonds in the Coal’ record from 30 years ago. Cool things going on for them right now.”
Opening for The Badlees are special guests, Cass and the Bailout Crew.
“We are beyond excited to be supporting the Badlees,” said Mike Wrench, drums and percussion for Cass and the Bailout Crew. “This will be a first for the full band to play at Front Street Station. In the past, we were able to get in as an acoustic duo, but jumping right into a bigger show is a fantastic feeling for us as an ensemble to support our friends in The Badlees.”
Along with Wrench, the band consists of Cass Chatham, Mike Steppe, Nick Laylon and, for this show, Andrew Fick.
“We have been working with pushing the band to the next level in shaping not only our music but reaching a new audience,” Wrench said, adding that their new music, “Lover” and “The Cat Song,” will debut soon on all major streaming platforms. “We look forward to seeing everyone for a night of great music at Front Street Station.”
Seidel urged Badlees fans to join them at Front Street Station for the reunion show.
“There’s a lot of history between Front Street and the Badlees,” he said.
“I think like any other music in our earlier years, it takes us back to a time when our lives were much simpler,” Fisher said. “So why not get out Thanksgiving weekend and enjoy a night with ‘our’ hometown band?”
Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at Front Street Station or through Brownpapertickets.com.
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com