MILLERSBURG — This Saturday, Pennsylvania Regional Ballet students will present their 33rd annual Spring Gala Concert, featuring new, original choreography by nationally-renowned choreographers.
“This is a very important and exciting event for our students,” said Vicky Silva, school director. “The dancers have spent months learning, rehearsing, and perfecting each piece that will be showcased.”
This is the second year the gala will be performed at the DeSoto Amphitheater for the Performing Arts at the Ned Smith Center for Nature & Art, 176 Water Company Road in Millersburg. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the performance will begin at 7 p.m. Rain dates are May 29 and June 1.
“This venue provides a unique and beautiful setting for our concert,” Silva said. The Pennsylvania Regional Ballet (PRB) has performed on their stage for other events.
John P. Booth, executive director of the Ned Smith Center, said they are a longtime “cultural partner” of the center.
“We have a tradition of opening the DeSoto Amphitheater season with their performance each year,” he said. “We enjoy having these talented dancers come over the mountain to share their talents in the Twin Valley.”
The dancers, ranging from 11 to 18 years of age, are from the top four levels of the PRB’s pre-professional division.
According to Silva, five of the works the students will perform are new choreography to be presented for the first time.
“It is very special for the dancers to have been part of the choreographic process and to bring the choreographic vision to the stage,” she said.
The students had the privilege of working with nationally-known choreographers in the dance world: Haley Baker, Jeffrey Gribler, Kirsten Kaschock, and Heidrun Robitshek. Silva said students have a wonderful opportunity for students to learn from “exceptional artists” that are lined up each year by PRB’s artistic director, Sandra Carlino.
“Each new experience provides the students with more knowledge, skill, and passion for dance,” she said.
Silva said she enjoys creating new pieces for the students as well, and the gala concert will feature two of these new works.
“Choreography takes everything that they have learned in the classroom and creates art through shape, lines, levels, energy, and emotion,” she said. “It is an honor to make these ballets and see my students grow into them.”
Silva said the students put in a lot of hard work to get to the cherished moment of performing.
“The rehearsal process focuses not only on technique but musicality, artistry, and working together with their peers,” she said. “This is such a valuable part of each student’s dance education and requires many hours of preparation, dedication, and focus.”
She encourages the public to come out and see the fruits of their labor.
“This will be a very engaging concert performed by talented dancers who will move you to different emotions with each piece on the program,” Silva said. The program consists of six unique pieces, which she said showcase ballet’s “broad appeal and diversity that many may not be aware of.”
Visitors are encouraged to bring their own seating.
The event will also include several food trucks on site.
For more information about PRB, including its upcoming performances and events, visit www.prballet.org or call 717-732-2172. Tickets for Saturday’s concert, which range from $20 to $35, can also be purchased on the site.
For more information about the Ned Smith Center’s upcoming events, visit nedsmithcenter.org.
Booth said the PRB performance and the Shakespeare in the Woods performance with Gamut Theater, offer the center’s members and guests a diversity of entertainment opportunities.
“As is stated in our mission statement, it’s all about merging the arts, plural, with the natural world,” Booth said, “ballet, theater, the galleries, concerts, etc., all outdoors, both on the amphitheater and on Mother Nature’s stage.”