Philadelphia-based contemporary ballet company, BalletX, will return to the Weis Center for the Performing Arts on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
The performance is sponsored, in part, by Karl Voss and Chanin Wendling and family and The Standard-Journal.
BalletX produces original choreography that expands the vocabulary of classical dance for all audiences. As Philadelphia’s premier contemporary ballet company, BalletX unites distinguished choreographers with an outstanding company of world-class dancers to forge new works of athleticism, emotion and grace.
Founded in 2005 by Christine Cox and Matthew Neenan, and now under the direction of Cox as artistic and executive director, BalletX challenges the boundaries of classical ballet by encouraging formal experimentation while preserving rigorous technique. The company is committed to producing new works of the highest quality and integrity that bring the combined visions of choreographers and dancers to life and cultivate in audiences a collective appetite for bold, new dance.
While at the Weis Center, BalletX will perform four works: Matthew Neenan: Increasing, Caili Qua: Fancy Me, Amy Seiwert: It’s Not a Cry and Nicolo Fonte: Steep Drop, Euphoric.
Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors 62+, $15 for youth 18 and under, $15 for Bucknell employees and retirees (limit 2), $10 for Bucknell students (limit 2) and $15 for Non-Bucknell students (limit 2).
The Weis Center is offering a special rate of $10 for dancers under the age of 18 who are taking classes at local dance studios. Use code PhillyDance as the Coupon Code at checkout on Bucknell.edu/BoxOffice to get the rate for the student and one guardian (adult or senior 62+).
Tickets can be reserved in advance by calling 570-577-1000 or online at Bucknell.edu/BoxOffice.
Seating for the fall 2021 season is socially distanced and general admission; specific seats cannot be reserved.
Tickets are also available in person from several locations including the Weis Center lobby (weekdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) and the CAP Center Box Office, located on the ground floor of the Elaine Langone Center (weekdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.).
While on campus, patrons must abide by all Bucknell University health and safety guidelines, including maintaining social distancing and wearing appropriate face coverings. All visitors are required to wear a face covering when indoors. We reserve the right to request that any visitors who do not follow university protocols leave the premises.
These protocols may be subject to change at any time. Please continue to visit our website for the most up-to-date information at Bucknell.edu/WeisCenter.
For more information about this event, contact Lisa Leighton, marketing and outreach director, at 570-577-3727 or by e-mail at lisa.leighton@bucknell.edu.
For more information about the Weis Center for the Performing Arts, go to Bucknell.edu/WeisCenter or search for the Weis Center on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter or YouTube.
