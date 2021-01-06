NORTHUMBERLAND – Musical groups are finding new joy in playing for smaller, socially distanced audiences, and they’re happy to give people the opportunity to enjoy live music even on a smaller scale.
The Front Street Station will host local rock group Civil Fly in the restaurant’s large banquet room on Saturday, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. There is no cover charge.
Civil Fly is returning to Front Street after performing there in August. Jay Seidel, owner of the restaurant, is looking forward to hearing them again.
“Man, they are so popular,” Seidel said. “They really attract a big crowd.”
Ian Kerstetter, who does vocals and percussion for Civil Fly, said they performed just before the latest pandemic shutdown at the Que Brew, in Selinsgrove, and had a great show there.
“Hopefully, what people like will be the same thing the people liked at Que Brew,” he said. “A chance to get out and do something, for once. It wasn’t a massive crowd for that show, due to capacity restrictions, but the enthusiasm of the people that were there more than made up for it.”
Civil Fly consists of Ian Kerstetter, on vocals and percussion, Luke Shellenberger, on guitar, and Joe Swope, also on vocals and percussion. At least half of their song selections include ’90s rock, a quality that Seidel believes helps draw their fans.
“Nobody’s doing that ’90s rock anymore,” Seidel said. “They’re awesome, man.”