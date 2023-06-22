FM Static Companies and The Art Academy of Milton will present Wither Away as they share the venue with four other bands on Friday at 6 p.m., at The Art Academy of Milton, 38 S. Front St., Milton.
The other bands performing are Destroy // Create, Escape Artist, So Much Hope Buried and Bedroom Floor.
Hailing from Reading, Wither Away is a post-hardcore band poised on the brink of a breakthrough yet persistently spinning. The band’s sound finds its foundation in themes of sadness, loss and nostalgia, all while offering listeners hope and solace, assuring them that they are not alone.
“What’s beautiful is they sit in a lovely space between being a ‘heavy’ band and something more palatable to those who don’t prefer metal or hardcore,” said Niki Galbraith, promoter for FM Static Companies. “Just a strong sound and message all around, which makes them a perfect introductory band for any listener to meet this side of the genre lines.”
Wither Away’s musical influences traverse a wide spectrum, ranging from indie rock to death metal. This eclectic blend provides them with the liberty to experiment with novel sounds and approaches unusual in their genre.
While the other members of the band hail from Harrisburg and Parkesburg, Pa., and Delaware, lead vocalist J.J. Heliger still resides in Reading.
“Each of us in Wither has embarked on diverse musical journeys historically, yet it remains a consistent thread that we’ve all previously engaged in heavier projects before joining forces to form Wither Away,” Heliger said. “However, it is worth noting that the album ‘Are We All the Same Distance Apart’ by Crooks UK directly sparked the inception of Wither Away in 2015. It remains an incredible album that continues to accompany me daily.”
Wither Away was formed when Heliger and their former guitarist, Jeff Pettinato, were reaching the tail end of an exhausting metalcore project and yearned to explore new and refreshing musical avenues.
“Upon listening to Crooks UK’s debut LP, we knew it was time to venture further into the realms of post-hardcore and emo-rock — an era of music that profoundly influenced us, especially during our early adolescence,” Heliger recalled. “However, there was a hitch — we had never strayed from the metal scene, making this uncharted territory for us.”
In 2015, Heliger and Pettinato made the decision to record their single, “Sentiment,” at Stinger Studios in Manheim. To their surprise, Lancaster musician, songwriter and producer Ricky Armellino took on the role of mixing and producing. This marked the beginning of the legacy that is Wither Away.
“We settled on the name Wither Away as it encapsulated the unsettling itch of existential dread lurking in the depths of our minds,” Heliger said. “Despite the ebb and flow of both positive and negative experiences, the unnerving truth remains that, in some form, we will all wither away eventually. Our remedy for this nagging itch has been to leave a lasting mark with our music, one that perseveres through generations to come.”
Rounding out the band today with Heliger on vocals is guitarist Nick Schnell, bass guitarist Johnny Youmans, and drummer Russell Hall.
Wither Away’s repertoire is difficult to define, as with each release the band has embarked on new creative ideas. Take, for instance, their EP titled “The Words We Live By, the Actions We Don’t Take,” which delved deep into the raw emotions of post-hardcore. Conversely, their full-length album, “I Won’t Find Hope in You,” primarily focused on the angst-ridden nature of emo-rock, complemented by occasional sprinkles of post-hardcore elements.
“Every Wither Away song takes on a distinct identity, and we always feel a tinge of nervousness when venturing into new material with different parameters than our previous works,” Heliger said. “Emotions are in a constant state of flux, but one thing remains unwavering — our unwavering passion for what lies ahead.”
Youmans said the band likes to test limits.
“Our goal is to push our boundaries as hard as we can with making music that really showcases the complexity of emotion without it coming across, for lack of a better phrase, cookie cutter or forced,” he said.
Wither Away has performed all over Southeastern Pa., including Reading, Harrisburg, Lancaster, and Philadelphia. While they haven’t played out of state yet, they expect that to change very soon.
“A big highlight for the band has been sharing the stage with August Burns Red for their Christmas event right before COVID hit in 2019,” Heliger said. “It was an amazing experience, and we hope to do more like it in the future.”
With opportunities finally returning to the accessibility of the pre-COVID era, Wither Away’s plan is to continue playing shows whenever the chance arises. Additionally, the band has been contemplating the idea of embarking on a tour and preparing to unleash new music in 2023, with aspirations that extend to sharing their journey and evolving alongside as many individuals as possible.
“In addition to our live performances, we are diligently working on new music,” Heliger said. “Building upon the sound we have defined for ourselves throughout the years, we are utilizing our past material as a guiding force to determine what has worked and what hasn’t. This process enables us to evolve as artists while retaining the beloved sound that our fans know and cherish.”
“Wither Away is as much a band as they are a relatable emotional experience,” Galbraith said. “Being in a day and age where communication is key and a point of struggle for so many people, the way they portray that vulnerable space as a point of strength is very powerful live. It’s really something I just recommend people experience.”
Heliger and the band see this concert as a platform to showcase their talent, creativity, and the hard work they have put into crafting their music. They also see this event as an opportunity to connect with new fans and leave a lasting impression on the local music scene.
“We aspire to captivate the crowd with our unique sound, and the raw passion we pour into our performances,” he said. “We want our music to serve as a means of escape, solace, and inspiration for those in attendance. Our goal is to create a sense of unity and shared experience, where everyone feels connected through the power of music.”
“We’re thrilled to be a music venue for bands that have few outlets in the area,” said Steve Gibson, owner of The Art Academy of Milton. “We are here to support art in all its forms, and love when the community can come together collectively to experience shows like this.”
Wither Away’s ultimate objective is to craft music that resonates with everyone who has encountered adversity or heartbreak, granting them a cathartic release reminiscent of the musical legends that influenced their early years. Ultimately, the band envisions this event as a stepping-stone towards their continued growth and success as a band.
“Being able to play songs that resonate with people and share that experience with them is one of the greatest things we could ever hope to accomplish,” Youmans said. “All we hope to do with this event is connect with people who could use that cathartic release we all crave from music.”
“We hope to gain new fans, expand our reach, and establish ourselves as a prominent force in the music industry,” Heliger said. “We are excited to share our music, connect with the audience, and make this event an unforgettable experience for everyone involved.”