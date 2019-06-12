The pond near the Middleswarth potato chip factory will make the perfect backdrop for a day of live music, food and hand-selected vendors with unusual wares.
Rock The Pond 2019 Arts & Music Festival will be held from noon to 11 p.m. Saturday at Charles Park
Hosted by the hard rock band Invictum and by Face Monster apparel and Hideous Vision artwork, the festival will bring new musical acts along with vendors not typically seen in our area.
“Rock The Pond, we feel, is a great event for the entire family to come to,” said Noah Thomas, bass player for Invictum. “It brings something new and fresh into the area, showcasing the local talent of artists and musicians alike.”
“Anyone can go to a bar or a club or somewhere that plays music through a jukebox or sound system,” said Devin Michael, owner of Face Monster apparel and Hideous Vision artwork, “but you don’t get the same feeling from that that you get watching a bunch of people play their hearts out live.”
The bands Invictum, The Art of Deception and Ace and the Kings will headline bands for the festival. Throughout the day, music will also be heard by Etheracide, The Mongols, 2 Sad Bois, Pleasure Kills, Diversifyed (set to release their second album at this festival), Saints & Pitchers, Future Trash Band and Jason Yoder.
“It’s very important to support our local artists and to celebrate the diversity and creative minds of an artist and their work,” said Cooper Gardner, creator of Cooper’s Collection, one of the artists displaying and vending their work. “Whether it’s music, painting, drawing, sculpting, or even writing, these people are passionate with their work and deserve to prosper in life creating what they love by entertaining viewers as well as themselves. Rock The Pond will be a wonderful way for artists to show their value in life and in themselves.”
“Supporting the arts and music has always and will always be a huge part of my life,” Michael said. “I feel like you can gather a better sense of pride for your community by coming out and supporting an event like this … And we will make the show just as good for five people as we will for 5,000 people.”
Attending the daylong concert gives people an opportunity to support local artists and businesses, Michael said. Vendors will include: Face Monster & Hideous Vision, Bathcraft Cult, Femur Craft, Green Street Clothing, The Wedding Slinger, Laurens Grotesquerie, B Original Studios, Lindie Barnhart-Lloyd, Nathan Lloyd, Cooper’s Collection and Beyond Beauty & Collapse Oddities.
“I have handpicked an amazing selection of people to come and vend this event,” Michael said. “There’s everything from apparel, to artwork, handmade soaps and bath bombs that are extremely out of the realm of ordinary,” he continued. “Jewelry handmade from things that walked the earth not from things produced by the earth, and oddities and things that are sure to heighten curiosities and boggle some minds.”
Advance tickets can be purchased by any of the participating bands. Food will be available courtesy of Vinnie’s Pizza and When Pigs Fly Food Truck.
“It will be fun for all who attend,” Gardner said. “Good food, great music and beautiful artwork to look forward to. It’s going to rock.”