Now in its seventh year, a festive concert not only ushers in the sounds of Christmas, it stirs hearts to embrace the spirit of the season as well.
The Worship and Music Committee of Christ’s Evangelical Lutheran Church will again present the annual concert this Friday. Featuring the West Branch Barbershop Chorus and a Celtic group, MusiCraft, the night will include the taking of a freewill offering from those in attendance. All monetary gifts will be given to the Eastern Union County Supplemental Food Pantry.
Event coordinator Vicki Heberlig said the idea for the concert came during a time when her husband David was in charge of the food pantry, as well as a member of a local brass ensemble. “The ensemble wanted to do a Christmas concert,” she said, “and they thought it would be helpful if they took a freewill offering to benefit the pantry at the same time.”
Heberlig explained that the food pantry addresses the needs of area individuals and families who can be described as “food insecure”. “I don’t think people in Lewisburg realize how many folks in the area need help with having enough money or wherewithal to eat properly or have enough food to keep them alive,” she said.
Last year, the concert audience gave $1,176 to the cause. That was the first year that West Branch Barbershop Chorus members decided to match the funds the crowd gave. That resulted in the largest amount ever raised for the event: $2,352.
Matt Poremsky, director of West Branch and member of MusiCraft, said they plan to do the same this year. He said the members of the chorus “have been raising a matching fund…from the ranks of the chorus itself.”
“Even a small gesture can mean so much to another soul,” he said. “We may never realize the impact of what we do each day. The world is a large place, but even in our own neighborhoods — there are things that can make a huge difference.”
“If we’re able to make others’ lives better with our gifts of music and our donations,” he added, “then we’re making our local communities a better place.”
More than 100 people attended the concert last year, and Heberlig said many return year after year, making this concert a part of their annual tradition. She said holding the concert the first week of December, has been a way to get people in the Christmas spirit.
“It seemed like a good time to begin ushering in the Christmas season,” she said, adding that it’s a time when “people are starting to warm up to the realization that Christmas is on the way.”
While everyone seems to love Christmas music, she said, it’s also true that many also love the idea of helping those in need in their communities out of the abundance of blessings they’ve received.
The title of the concert is “An Evening of Christmas Harmonies”.
“We feel it’s an appropriate and fitting theme,” Poremsky said, “as it’s bringing together two groups, and the audience, for an evening of beautiful Christmas melodies and harmonies.”
West Branch presents a barbershop harmony style, which he said is based on the tradition of four-part singing and close harmonies. MusiCraft will present Irish/Celtic harmonies.
“Both groups are somewhat niche in their musical styles,” he said, “so joining forces can allow to build on the strengths of each other’s talents and musicality.”
The night will end with a carol sing-along, Heberlig said, which will bring the two groups together, along with the audience, to sing a half dozen beloved, traditional songs.
“We have followed that basic format for all the years this concert has existed,” Poremsky said, “and it never fails to produce a night that all in attendance enjoy and leave feeling warmer and more in the Christmas spirit.”
The West Branch Barbershop Chorus, part of the international Barbershop Harmony Society, was founded in 1975. The chorus consists of 20-25 members, and their performances throughout the year include quartets presenting “Singing Valentines” for Valentine’s Day, a spring show in May, and various summer performances including National Anthem performances at the Crosscutters and Little League World Series games. They also perform a joint fall show with the Heart of PA Chorus at the Community Theatre League in Williamsport.
For now, the chorus and MusiCraft are in the midst of their Christmas show season. The chorus’s current show, “Christmas Memories”, will be presented at 3 p.m. Dec. 15 at St. John’s United Church of Christ in Lewisburg.