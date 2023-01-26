SUNBURY — Living in the Susquehanna River Valley, residents get used to not letting snow derail their plans, but this time a lack of snow is causing event organizers to rise to the occasion.
Even without a prediction of good sledding weather, the 2023 Cabin Fever Party is still on for Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. at Spyglass Ridge Winery and Three Beards Brewing Company, on Carroll Road.
When the event started a few years ago, it featured sledding competitions with homemade sleds, similar to soapbox or pine box derbies.
“It was kind of like a pine derby on steroids, for adults,” said Leanne McNamee, events coordinator at Spyglass Ridge Winery. “Unfortunately, we won’t be able to have a sledding competition this year.”
Nevertheless, people can still enjoy a day of drinking, dining and dancing, with Runaway Stroller performing at Spyglass from 1 to 3 p.m., and In Reverie at Three Beards from 2 to 4 p.m. Runaway Stroller, with Johanna Kodlick & Anthony Latt, performs a mix of blues, Americana covers and originals. In Reverie, formerly of Saints & Pitchers, is a new, acoustic band.
Bryson Kalcich, general manager at Three Beards Brewing, also spoke ruefully about the lack of snow in the forecast.
“In years past, Gilson (Snow) was part of Cabin Fever,” Kalchich said. “Our place was full. People really enjoyed going outside for cardboard sledding and trying out Gilson snowboards. It’s definitely something different for the area.”
People will still enjoy the day, with food choices at Three Beards ranging from burgers and pizza to steaks and Asian cuisine.
“There are always new specials every week,” Kalcich said.
Spyglass Ridge Winery will open at 11 a.m. and offer snacks for attendees.
“People love (Cabin Fever Party),” McNamee said. “It’s a great time to come out and eat, drink, listen to music and shake off those winter blues.”
Kalcich encouraged people to soak in the day’s fun and festivities.
“Just come out and meet new people,” he said. “You’ll be in a good atmosphere enjoying the music with everybody else and having a good time.”
