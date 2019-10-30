Enchanted characters headline the beloved fairy tale, “Beauty and the Beast.”
Made famous by the 1991 Disney movie, the story finds its beginning in late 18th century France. And Nov. 7-10, Christ Wesleyan Theatre Productions will revive it yet again with performances that director Ryan Brosious said will be sure to please.
“It’s classic Disney with the quality people have come to expect form Christ Wesleyan Theatre Productions, with flying characters, major special effects, huge moving sets, and Broadway-quality lighting, sound and staging,” he said. “It’s always a family-friendly experience great for the whole family.”
Brosious said tickets are selling fast, and performances are nearly sold out.
The theatre production’s performance of “Beauty and the Beast: The Broadway Musical” involves 75 actors and approximately 50 more crew members and volunteers.
One of those actors is Brent Mestach, of Milton, who will be performing as the Beast. Mestach is no stranger to the stage.
He has played vital roles in a number of other Christ Wesleyan Theatre Productions performances: “Titanic,” “And Then There Were None,” “If it’s Monday, it Must Be Murder,” “A Christmas Carol,” and “The Power of His Love.”
He also performed in “Jekyll & Hyde” with the Riverstage Community Theatre.
He is also no stranger to “Beauty and the Beast;” he performed as Gaston in Meadowbrook Christian School’s production of the musical in 2016.
This time, however, he has enjoyed taking on another major role as the Beast.
He especially loves the Beast’s song, “If I Can’t Love Her,” he said, “and the many emotions the Beast goes through throughout the show. It makes it challenging and fun to play.”
He said he spent a lot of time in front of the mirror, learning to deal with and represent the many emotions of his character. He also had to prepare for the vocal demands of the Beast, who yells a lot, he said, and performs several powerful songs.
This will be Christ Wesleyan Theatre Productions’ second show of the year. Brosious said they chose to perform this particular play for several reasons.
“The music certainly draws you in, and this story is a childhood favorite,” he said, are some of those reasons. But perhaps one of the biggest reasons is because of the altruism of the main character. Brosious said the “self-sacrificing gesture made by Belle” in the story is something to take note of.
“Most of Disney’s princesses are typically after something for themselves, but Belle offers her freedom to free her father.”
The elaborate show comes with demands that they worked hard to meet.
According to Brosious, costuming was a challenge, especially when it came to the enchanted characters in the Beast’s castle, including Cogsworth, Lumiere, Mrs. Potts and Chip. In addition, he said they utilize a large set that rotates 90 degrees.
But aside from the challenges, there have been plenty of positive peaks. For Brosious, it has been the actors.
“They are the heart of any show we do,” he said, “and in this production they bring jaw-dropping, comedic, and powerful moments to the stage.
And don’t forget the music.
“The vocal quality of the ensemble is astounding,” Brosious said. “They sound like a Broadway chorus. The audience will be wowed by their performance.”
Mestach said he believes the audiences will especially enjoy the production’s special effects and music. “CW Theatre Productions never skimps on the production value of their shows,” he said. “They go above and beyond to make it enjoyable for the whole family.
“The voices in this production are top notch,” he added. “It will be very enjoyable to hear the leads, as well as the very talented ensemble sing the songs everyone is familiar with.”
On March 13, Christ Wesleyan Theatre Production’s will host Ballet Magnificat, who will perform “Deliver Us”, featuring music from The Prince of Egypt. They are also planning to have a dinner theatre on Father’s Day weekend, and a production of the Broadway hit, Tuck Everlasting, next November.