BEAVER SPRINGS — For nearly a century, the Beaver Community Fair has carried on the beloved tradition of celebrating what makes the western Snyder County area so special: mainly, the joys of small-town country living.
According to President Levi Aurand, the fair began in 1929 as a place for students to display their agricultural projects, and that continues to be a major part of the weeklong festivities. He said they have more than 350 animals being shown and displayed, and more than 10,000 other agricultural-related entries, including animal drawings, vegetables, canned goods and other 4-H and FFA non-animal projects.
The fair offers opportunities not just for students, but for the whole community.
“The fair gives local residents and kids the ability to show off their own personal talents,” Aurand said. “They can range from making beautiful quilts to arts and crafts to floral designs to gardening to canning, and more. The talent of the local community is truly amazing. It’s fun for them to have a place to highlight it.”
Aurand has served as president of the board since 2007, but his involvement began long before that with the showing of dairy animals, beginning in 1983. He served as a volunteer for a number of years before joining the board in 2003.
“The fair has always been a huge part of my life,” he said. “I have so many memories showing as a youngster. We were a dairy farm family, so we never really went on vacation. Fair was like our vacation.
“My family has always been involved, and it’s always been near and dear to my heart.
“It’s wonderful to be part of a really great community event,” he added.
Matthew Brandt has been part of the fair since 1999 as a parent and a 4-H leader. For the last decade, he has served as a member of the board of directors and currently serves as livestock director.
“We have a great example of the livestock industry represented by cattle, swine, rabbits, and sheep,” he said, adding that his own son and daughter have shown sheep and hogs at the fair.
Brandt said the youth livestock sale at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 21, is one of the week’s highlights. “This is an opportunity for people and local businesses to give back and support the youth from Snyder County 4-H and FFA by bidding and buying the youth market projects,” he said.
Though agriculture is a big part of the fair, Brandt said there are plenty of other offerings that make it a great place to visit as well.
“We may be a smaller fair, but we offer a lot of different things during the week at a reasonable price,” he said.
In addition to featuring plenty of exhibits that center around agriculture and country living, the fair is the place to be for livestock and farm competitions, kids’ games, tug-o-war, musical events and midway rides. Amusements will be provided by Penn Valley Shows LLC. Rides will be open from 6 to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 3 to 10 p.m. Saturday.
“The fair strives to put on the best of all that it has to offer every year,” Aurand said, adding that they attempt to make improvements “across the board” every year.
He encourages the public to come out and enjoy the events of the fair, while also supporting local fire companies and other nonprofit organizations and local churches.
“Come out and see what the community is doing,” he said.