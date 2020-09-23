BEAVER SPRINGS — After countless hours of planning and preparing, the Beaver Community Fair opened last Sunday without a hitch and has been going strong all week. The fair continues today and wraps up Saturday.
Highlights this evening will include the Youth Livestock Sale and Dairy Products Sale at 6:30 p.m., Farm Stock Tractor Pulls also at 6:30 and live entertainment by The Broken Record Band, from 7 to 9 p.m.
Exhibit and Commercial buildings will be open all day Friday, Truck and tractor pulls start at 6:30 p.m., and Swamp Root takes the stage from 7 to 9 p.m.
Saturday offers a full day of activities, including horseshoe pitching, tractor pulls, kiddie pedal power contest, the Fair Queen pageant and
entertainment by Mylee Rose at 7 p.m. and A Tribute to Alan Jackson at 8:15 p.m.
“Things are going well,” said Crystal Glass, fair manager, on Monday. “We had the opening ceremony last night. (Congressman) Fred Keller was here, and the Snyder County commissioners. The Pennsylvania State Fair Queen also was here for the opening ceremonies.”
Entries were a bit lower than usual in categories like baked goods, eggs, produce, grain, vegetables, flowers and photography, Glass said, adding, “We expected that, with the virus.”
As she spoke, swine judging was taking place.
“That’s going well,” she said. “We have pretty much the same amount of hogs that we’ve had in the past.”
“We had a lot of people here,” said Carol Hoffman, livestock manager. “People came out as always.”
This year there were no 4-H exhibits because the 4-H groups have been unable to meet due to COVID-19, Hoffman said. Youth livestock shows, however, went on as planned because the kids had already purchased their project animals and raised them.
One of the main reasons the fair association decided to go on with the event this year was to continue its role of offering agricultural opportunities to interested youths.
“I grew up showing dairy cows and want to make sure it goes on for as long as we can hold on,” said Levi Aurand, president of the Beaver Community Fair Association. “We have a very dedicated board. Everybody’s there for the same reason, to provide opportunity for the youth of tomorrow.”
“The kids are having a wonderful time, getting caught up,” Hoffman said. “They’re having a blast seeing their friends.”
Adults, too, were happy to have a chance to observe or participate in agricultural activities. Hoffman heard of people traveling from out of the area just to attend the Beaver Community Fair.
“It’s my understanding there are people on the grounds today from Lancaster,” she said Monday. “They came because they want to see a tractor pull. They called their neighbor to tell him about it because he was looking to pull a tractor.”
The Fair Queen Pageant takes place Saturday at 2 p.m. Contestants are Allison Snook, 18, of McClure, daughter of John and Alana Snook; Jenna Snook, 17, also of McClure, daughter of Trent and Rebecca Snook; and Makena Jordon, 16, of Middleburg, daughter of Mike and Trisha Jordon.
The fair upholds the rural traditions of the area, with its animal exhibits, various agricultural contests and tractor pulls.
“People should come out and enjoy themselves. Get some good fair food, see the livestock,” Glass said, adding with a chuckle, “And get a pork sandwich. That’s a big thing here.”
“There’s lots of good food and entertainment,” Hoffman said. “It’s nice just getting out and visiting with old friends.”
