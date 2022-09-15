BEAVER SPRINGS — For more than 90 years, the Beaver Community Fair has been a quintessential county fair serving Snyder County and the surrounding communities. It is a beloved tradition for visitors and participants alike, though participating in some way is highly encouraged.
“The fair is always a better experience as a participant rather than an attendee,” said Matt Shea, fair board member. “Bring the kids and enter them in the kids’ games. Get a team together for the tug-of-war. Enter something from your garden in the produce department.”
Shea knows from experience. He began showing rabbits at the fair in 1996, when he was six years old, a year after his family moved to the area from Montgomery County.
“I have been involved in the fair ever since, as a livestock exhibitor until I turned 18, and as a volunteer afterwards.”
He said he loves the small-town feel of the fair.
“A lot of other fairs have grown so large they’ve lost that,” he said, adding that the focus of the Beaver Community Fair is “to promote, exhibit, and develop the agricultural industry and lifestyle in Snyder County.”
According to Shea, the fair drew nearly 20,000 attendees last year, and nearly 150 livestock exhibitors. Thousands of others exhibited and competed in categories of produce, baked goods, art, sewing, education, and more. Many also participated in various contests held throughout the week, such as horseshoe pitching, kids’ games, hay bale throwing, tug-of-war, and pedal pulls.
He said the fair offers young people in local agricultural education programs to exhibit their projects, have them judged or graded, and then sold at the annual livestock auction. Local programs including the Midd-West FFA, Selinsgrove FFA, and Snyder County 4-H.
“This is the culminating event for our program in the county,” said Kathy Weller, 4-H Youth Development educator for Snyder County. She said students work year-round to prepare their projects.
“No matter the project, the members want an end result they can be proud of creating. To see the smiles on the faces of the members when they achieve the goals they have set for themselves is fantastic.”
Weller said over her more than 20 years as the 4-H educator, she has been encouraged by the growth and sportsmanship she has seen.
“When I see members shake the hand of all the other participants in the ring, I know that this program is creating respectful youth who will grow into respectful adults,” she said.
Members of the 4-H are ages 5 to 18. There are currently 171 members in clubs throughout the county. This year, programs were also provided for an additional 400-plus participants in summer day camp and school enrichment programs.
According to Weller, more than 110 members are entering projects in the Beaver Community Fair this year, including exhibits of expressive arts, rocketry, marshmallow shooters, cakes, plants, tie dye, crochet, sewing, leather craft, beading and posters related to archery and animal projects. Members will also exhibit rabbits, swine, lambs, goats, dairy feeder steers and cattle.
Shea said the fair is popular for various other offerings, as well, such as the tractor pulls and nightly stage entertainment.
Rides are open 6 to 10 p.m. weekdays and 3 to 10 p.m. Saturday. The amusements are provided by Penn Valley Shows LLC.
Shea said a newer event — family night at the track — will be offered again this year on Wednesday evening. This will include a tug-of-war context and the kids’ pedal pulls on the pulling track. The event was held for the first time last year, but it rained all night and only a few braved the bad weather. They are hoping for better weather and better attendance this year.
The fair will begin with registrations and check-ins for exhibits and swine on Saturday. Sunday will include registration for all goat, sheep/lamb, beef, and dairy entries from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; registration for the Open Youth and Adult Fun Horse Show at 10 a.m., with horse show held at noon; check-in for rabbit entries from 10 a.m. to noon; registration and exhibit entries (baked goods to be entered this day only) from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; an animal exhibitor/parent meeting at 3 p.m. in the arena; market animal weigh-in at 4 p.m.; judging of baked goods at 5:30 p.m.; a vesper service at 6:30 p.m.; and a baked goods sale at 7:30 p.m.
On Monday, swine judging will take place at 8:30 a.m.; exhibits will be judged from 9 a.m. to noon; dairy check-in will be from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.; rabbit judging at 10 a.m.; exhibit buildings will open at 2 p.m.; Kids’ Farm Games and Garden Tractor Pulls at 6:30 p.m.; an animal exhibitor/parent meeting at 7 p.m.; and hay bale throwing contests (youth and adult) at 8 p.m.
Tuesday will include the SUN Area FFA and Snyder County 4-H judging contest at 9 a.m.; goat juding at 1 p.m.; sheep judging at 5:30 p.m.; and mini mod pulls at 6:30 p.m.
On Wednesday, beef judging will be at 8:30 a.m.; poultry judging at 9 a.m.; kiddie pedal pulls at 6:30 p.m.; and tug-of-war at 7:30 p.m.
On Thursday, Sept. 22, dairy judging will be at 9 a.m., and at 6:30 p.m. both the 4-H/FFA Youth Livestock and Dairy Products Sale, and lightweight farm tractor pulls will be held at 6:30 p.m.
A Legion flag retirement ceremony will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, followed by ITTPA truck and tractor pulls at 6:30 p.m.
On Saturday, Sept. 24, heavyweight farm tractor pulls will be held at 9 a.m.; horse shoe pitching at 10 a.m.; Fair Queen Pageant and the Supreme Champion Showmanship Contest will both be held at 1 p.m.; SCTPA truck and tractor pulls at 6:30 p.m.; and a raffle drawing will be held at 10:30 p.m.
Shea said there are hundreds of volunteers involved, from filling shifts at the ticket booths and food stands to putting hundreds of hours each year doing maintenance and planning.
“No matter how much they are able to contribute, every single volunteer is invaluable,” Shea said. “The fair would not be able to operate without them.”
Weller is thankful for the fair and the many volunteers that ensure this beloved tradition continues each year, and where the changes and advancements in agriculture can continue to be featured.
“We continue to fill the barns during fair week with animals, the buildings with exhibits, and the grounds with vendors providing the opportunity for the community to see all that this vibrant county has to offer to all who visit.”