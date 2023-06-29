NORTHUMBERLAND — Pineknotter Days Association member Cindy Diogo likes to say, “You can go out of Norry, but you can’t take the Norry out of you.” That statement seems to be corroborated by the fact that the borough has been hosting its hometown festival for 50 years.
In 1972, Northumberland celebrated its bicentennial, an event that drew Norry natives from far and wide, giving them a chance to catch up with one another.
“People had such a good time with the bicentennial that they decided to keep celebrating,” said Jeff Kimball, president of Pineknotter Days Association.
In 1973, Pineknotter Days opened with food, contests, craft vendors and live music, and it’s been going on since. Over the years it was sponsored by various groups, including the Kiwanis Club and community members. It started the traditions of community appreciation awards for the Pineknotter of the Year, the Junior Pineknotter of the Year, and the Good Citizen Award for a local school child.
Contests in the earlier days included a fish bowl toss game that awarded winners with rabbits.
“I think everyone in Northumberland that had children had a pet rabbit or more. We had three rabbits, but the one died,” said Janis Kerlin, now living in Herndon. She added with a laugh, “The other two, Bunny and Clyde, lived for several years, long enough to steal our hearts and carrots.”
A contest that has endured from the very beginning of the festival is the cake wheel. Diogo described a cake stand that committee members assemble each year. The poles in the stand must be assembled precisely or it won’t go together at all.
“A few years ago we dismantled it three times before we got it right,” she said. “It was all made by hand by someone a long time ago.”
As it turns out, the cake wheel is one of the biggest fundraisers, said longtime Association member Kim King.
“It draws a large crowd,” she said. “I guess it’s the fun of ‘Maybe I’ll win.’”
For the past several years Pineknotter Days has donated money back to the community to pay for things like American flags on the Northumberland – Shamokin Dam bridge, gardens at the Joseph Priestley House, a lift chair in the community building and a new roof on the downtown gazebo.
One thing that has not changed in 50 years of Pineknotter Days is how much Norry residents love running into people they might not have seen otherwise.
“The community itself is a very kind community,” Diogo said. “They enjoy seeing people they would not normally see on a regular basis.”
“Pineknotter Days helps Norry create a great sense of community,” said John Moore.
He and his wife, Jane Moore, have lived in Northumberland for 42 years. John remembers their kids riding bikes to Pineknotter Days and winning big bottles of soda and goldfish that they put in a fish tank. Jane always loves the craft fair, and both enjoy the food and seeing people they haven’t seen in years.
“Last year I saw a man who had moved to the Carolinas after he retired. I hadn’t seen him in probably two decades. He told me that he comes back to Norry every year for Pineknotters,” John said. “Sometimes an adult we don’t recognize will come up to us and say, ‘Are you Mr. Moore? Are you Mrs. Moore?’ Invariably, the person was a child, now-grownup, who had played with our kids. So going to Pineknotters becomes an adventure. Who will we see this year?”
A lot of people plan their vacations around Pineknotter Days, King said, adding, “It’s a small festival, but it draws a large crowd.”
Longtime resident John Deppen also enjoys seeing friends and neighbors at Pineknotter Days.
“There’s a social element to the festival that often gets overlooked with all of the food and entertainment,” Deppen said. “Pineknotter Days is a great celebration of our community, and the many personal relationships that hold it together.”
