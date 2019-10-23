For those families who have some concerns about the safety of Trick or Treating, or who simply want to add a bit of uplifting fun to their celebration this year, the Valley offers lots of increasingly popular alternative events, such as Light the Night and Trunk or Treat.
Christ Wesleyan Church this year will commemorate its 20th anniversary of their popular Trunk or Treat event with some imaginative fun, including an interactive walk through Toy Story Land. A balloon artist will be on hand for the kids, and the event will also offer free hot dogs and a petting zoo.
According to children’s ministry pastor Mandy Rhodes, “Kids dress up and go ‘Trunk or Treat’ to receive lots of sweet treats. They also get to travel inside the church. The last stop is The Well, where they will be playing ‘Hotel Transylvania.’”
Each year, this event draws 800 to 1,000 kids, Rhodes said.
“Our goal is to create a safe environment for our kids and families during the Halloween season, and expose the community to the many things CWC has to offer.”
River of Life Assembly of God, in Sunbury, is in its 20th year of hosting a Light the Night event for the community. This year, from 6 to 9 p.m. on Oct. 31, Cameron Park will be lit up, and everything will be free – including music, games, a castle bounce, face painting, a petting zoo, and food.
Several churches in the city have joined together to provide this safe and fun place for families to come each year. Annually, an estimated 1,000 people stop by, many of them spending the entire night there.
Melanie Fisher, of Sunbury, a member of River of Life, has been volunteering at the event since 2001, and has served as coordinator for about the last 10 years.
“It’s neat seeing the whole community come out to the event,” she said, “seeing the whole park filled, seeing the kids and all the families come here and hang out.”
“We want to provide hope,” added Rich Price, of Northumberland, chair of the elder board at River of Life and a longtime volunteer for Light the Night. “We’re light in the darkness.”
After participating in Sunbury’s Light the Night event for several years, Kingdom Kidz Inc., of Watsontown, decided four years ago to start holding their own as an outreach in the Watsontown community.
According to Kingdom Kidz Inc. general manager Lisa Derr, they “received so many positive remarks, and it has been growing ever since.”
This year, the event will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31 at their Puppet Home at 11 E. Third St., Watsontown. The event will include a free puppet program, crafts, barrel train rides, candy treats, hot dogs, and games. Derr said approximately 200 people have attended each year for the past couple of years.
“We felt that this event would be a safe, fun and uplifting event sharing that Jesus is the light, and we want to bring forth God’s love instead of the scary, dark outlook that Halloween is known for,” Derr said. “We didn’t want to represent darkness, we wanted to share the love, hope and the goodness that God brings to our lives.”
Another event to consider is a free Halloween Party held at Lewisburg First Baptist Church, 51 S. Third St., from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday. Children ages 4 to 10 are encouraged to come in costume and enjoy games, prizes and refreshments. Families are asked to RSVP by today by calling 570-524-7438.
According to Jillian Hankamer, pastor, the Halloween party is an annual event that the church has been holding for a number of years.
“We hope to be a place where the community feels welcomed and included,” she said. “The goal of the event is to offer kids and families a fun and safe Halloween celebration.”
The Northumberland Fire Company will also offer free hot dogs and drinks to Trick-or-Treaters and their parents in the community. According to fire company president Tammy Shutt, this is the sixth year the fire company has opened its doors to celebrate alongside families. Children can also get candy and a special light-up gift to wear — this year it will be a multi-color bracelet.
“Our goal is to have the children lit up so they can be seen while Trick or Treating,” Shutt said.
The company served more than 500 children and their families last year.
The Port Ann Wesleyan church offers its annual trunk-or-treat family fall gathering starting at 5 p.m. Saturday. Beyond the numerous trunks, and treats, will be games, crafts, horseback riding and other family oriented activities for all ages.