SUNBURY — Summer is far from over at Spyglass Ridge Winery because on Saturday country music stars Big & Rich bring their “Peace, Love & Happy Hour tour to the stage in Sunbury.
Big & Rich is made up of Big Kenny and John Rich.
Rich gained fame when he spent time as bass guitarist in the country band Lonestar, while Kenny was recording music on his own.
The group became nationally known in 2004 when they released the song, “Save a Horse, Ride a Cowboy” and a year later “Comin to Your City,”which is heard on ESPN Saturday’s college football pregame shows.
“We are thrilled to have our first county music show here in Sunbury,” Spyglass Ridge Winery owner Tom Webb said. “We are looking forward to Saturday and another great summer show.”
Webb has been hosting his Summer Backyard Concert Series events for the past 12 years at the winery.
Big & Rich took a break from touring in the mid 2000s and then reunited in 2011 to release “Fake ID” a song from the soundtrack to the 2011 remade version of the hit movie Footloose.
In 2014, Big & Rich began working on a fifth album to be released later that year.
Now the group has been traveling the country and is set to hit the stage at 8 p.m. in Sunbury.
“It seems there is always a big name band playing at Spyglass all the time,” Sunbury councilman Jim Eister said. “I think what Tom (Webb) is doing out there is great. We say this all the time because the fact is he is bringing people in and out of the city to buy gas, food and see what we have to offer. My hat goes off to Spyglass and we are always excited to see who the next big act will be.”
Rich is also the owner of lifestyle brand Redneck Riviera, which helps support Folds of Honor, an organization that provides educational scholarships to spouses and children of America’s fallen and disabled service members. To date, that support has provided more than 50 scholarships to fallen heroes’ children and spouses.
Rich will also be visiting the Fine Wine & Good Spirits at Monroe Marketplace on Saturday at noon, where he will be signing bottles of his signature whiskey.
Big & Rich will be joined by Cowboy Troy and DJ Sinister, both nationally known acts.
Tickets are still available and can be purchased on the Spyglass Ridge Winery website for $56.