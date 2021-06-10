HUGHESVILLE — After being canceled last year due to COVID shutdowns, the Billtown Blues Festival is back this summer with some of the best in Blues music. After a year of few performances, and lots of time to create and write, the festival will feature the artists’ fresh energy and even some new music inspired by and during the pandemic.
The 31st annual festival will be held Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Lycoming County Fairgrounds in Hughesville. Larger areas for canopies have been arranged to allow social distancing if desired, in addition to the usual area for lawn chair seating. The festival will also feature new food vendors.
Masks, gloves, sanitizing stations and additional hand-washing stations will be available. A fogging service has also been employed for the public restrooms, port-a-johns and the stage area. Campers will be able to access the grounds today, and will be allowed to remain until Sunday night.
Bonnie Tallman, Billtown Blues Association’s events producer, said they were forced last year to cancel all of their income-generating events, including the festival, their popular annual Audition Concert, and their major fundraiser in November, due to COVID shutdowns.
“Our events committee, volunteers, sponsors and other providers are filled with excitement and optimism for the upcoming festival,” she said. “Attendees will notice a few minor adjustments designed for added safety, but overall we expect the festival to be ‘festive’ and our usual sense of celebration of the blues art form will be front and center.”
Many of the hired musicians have also expressed excitement about coming, she said, as some of them have not had a major event since 2019.
New bandThis will be the first time at the Billtown Blues Festival for The Rev. Peyton’s Big Damn Band, a trio based out of Indianapolis. According to Rev. Peyton, this will be their first festival in about 16 to 17 months. The lockdowns have been quite a struggle for the band and the music industry as a whole. Peyton said they normally play “dozens and dozens of festivals all over the world every year.”
“Our entire lives were turned upside down,” he said. In addition, band member Breezy was ill for a month and struggled to get well, and Peyton’s dad was fighting cancer. While things are starting to look up now, as the band is beginning to do shows again, Peyton points out that “It’s not like flipping on a light switch. It’s more like turning on a faucet slowly. Things aren’t back to 100 percent. It takes months and months to put together shows. Most of the time, bands like us are booked a year in advance.”
And some of the venues and festivals they have performed at in the past are still not happening this year; some may even have ended permanently.
“It’s been wholly devastating,” Peyton said.
But they are focusing on the bits of light they are experiencing as they head out of the darkness.
“Every show we’ve done has been a boost of morale,” he said. “Extra special incredible.”
At least one good thing came out of the pandemic — the band’s brand new album was independently released via Thirty Tigers this past April: Dance Songs for Hard Times.
Peyton said he wrote the record at the start of the lockdown, and the message of the songs will be understood well by those who have struggled along with them. But in his unique, signature style, the weighty message is projected in an uplifting way. That’s right in line with the core of Blues music, he said. In fact, “All American music, at its root, was dance music.”
“We play real, from-the-heart music,” Peyton said. “We’re good at it, and we’re excited to be back at it.”
‘My neighborhood’Another of the performers this weekend will be Clarence Spady, a New Jersey native who has lived in Scranton for many years. He said he always looks forward to performing in Pennsylvania.
“This is like my neighborhood,” he said.
He last performed at the Billtown Blues Festival in 1995.
After a year of COVID shutdowns and attempting virtual performance, he looks back on the trying experience now and calls it both “a curse and a blessing.”
“It slowed everything down and I had a chance to sit at my place and write,” he said. “I took advantage of that.”
This weekend, he plans to perform a few songs on his new CD, including the title track, “Surrender.”
He promises “a little treat,” he said, as he has invited upright bass player Jon Ventre, and harmonica player Tom Martin, to join him on stage.
As always, he is motivated to bring his best.
“I give all shows to God,” Spady said. “I act like God is the one sitting out in the audience. If it’s good enough for Him, I’m sure they’re going to have a good time.”
It’s that mindset, he said, that keeps him and his bandmates unified.
“There are five of us up here, but really there’s one — we just fuse together,” he said.
He is thankful to the facilitators of the festival, and everyone who “had anything to do with getting us back there this year,” he said. “I am greatly honored and grateful and look forward to this being a continual event from this year on.”
Something special“Historically, every act on the festival bill is carefully selected for something special each one will contribute,” Tallman said.
This year, those special features include Kat Riggins, of Florida, who requested to be backed by locally-based The Gabe Stillman Band, on Friday. Other Friday performances will be Uptown Music Collective’s Blues Performance Group, The Nate Myers Trio, and Noah Wotherspoon.
On Saturday, the festival will feature the Delaware-based Lower Case Blues Band, semi-finalists in the International Blues Challenge in 2019, whom Tallman said has stirred a lot of interest in the association’s social media promotions.
Closing out the day will be Rev. Peyton’s Big Damn Band, which Tallman said is a “trio that magically blends traditional blues, jazz, folk, country and rock ‘n roll into a mesmerizing set of fresh contemporary blues.”
Other performers on Saturday will be Mikey Jr., Reverend Billy C. Wirtz, Andy T (Talamantez) featuring Alabama Mike, and Stateswoman of the Blues Trudy Lynn, of Houston, Texas, with her five-piece band.
On Sunday, the festival will welcome the return of Jason Ricci, based out of Louisiana. Tallman said Ricci performed in 2008 at the Billtown festival, but this year will present “an entirely new format,” including a Hammond organ played by New Orleans legend Joe Krown.
Sunday’s other performers will be the Billtown Gospel Revue, Clarence Spady, JP Soars, and Mitch Woods and his Rocket 88’s.
“Every performance on each of the three days is chosen to infuse curiosity, diversity and a guaranteed reverence to the blues art form with an abundance of talent and stage presence at its core,” Tallman said.
Tailman, who has been part of the festival since its inception in 1990, and is one of the six founding members, said she is a “serious and deep believer in the historical and cultural value of the blues art form.”
“What I love about the festival is our organization’s united and devoted effort to provide a quality performance opportunity for all the musicians who accept our offer to perform,” she said, “and that same devoted effort extended to every person who purchases a ticket and every sponsor who has contributed to our longevity.”
She said many of the artists have played much larger and more prominent festivals, but ask to come back to Billtown.
The Billtown Blues Association is a nonprofit, formed in 1993. Currently, there are 20 core group members, all non-paid volunteers, including, Tallman said, “some new ‘younger’ volunteers who are offering fresh new ideas and energy.” The festival is supported by a group of more than 60 volunteers each year.
For more information, including the festival’s full schedule, updates, and to acquire tickets, visit www.billtownblues.org. There will be no walk-up tickets outlets this year; tickets may be purchased online or by mailing in a check.