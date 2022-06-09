After a year of preparation, the Billtown Blues Association (BBA) will host the 32nd annual Billtown Blues Festival on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Lycoming County Fairgrounds, 1 E. Park St., Hughesville.
Celebrating the music of the blues, the Billtown Blues Festival is known for attracting world-class blues artists from all over the country, but local talent will also be featured. Always an interesting and diverse program, this grandfather of nationally-known blues festivals exposes those on the cusp of breakthrough to a knowledgeable audience, while providing a first-class event.
“Attendees this year can experience the very best musical performances from 18 bands from around the country,” said Bonnie Tallman, events producer for the festival. “BBA staff and volunteers are working hard putting the final touches on the event production, striving for a relaxing celebration of live music to share among fans, friends, and family.”
Throughout its 32-year history, the Billtown Blues Festival has seen the return of several thousand loyal and dedicated area fans who have supported their work. Many long-standing friendships have been born at the festival with folks reuniting year after year. Feedback from past attendees indicates it is the music quality and variety that brings them back.
“Based upon our documented surveys completed by our attendees, we have blues enthusiasts come from 14 states and 47 counties of Pennsylvania,” said David Strickler, Co-President of the Billtown Blues Association. “Many have been coming to the event since the beginning back in 1990.”
GA-20, Sue Foley, Greg Piccolo, EG Kight, Lurrie Bell, The Cash Box Kings, and Billy Price are just a few of the 18 great performing artists who will offer blues — in all shades — to the audience
This year’s event continues a long-standing tradition with Williamsport’s Uptown Music Collective. The collective will fill two spots in the lineup: kicking off on Friday at 6 p.m. and on Sunday at 11 a.m..
Coming to Billtown for the first time, from Ithaca, New York, is Raedwald Howland-Bolton, a must-see purveyor of the bedrock of American blues. The Ann Kerstetter Band will then take the stage and fire up the audience for a Billtown favorite, the Billy Price Band and his seven-piece Pittsburgh band.
Saturday will also feature local favorite the Becky Blue Blues Band, followed by the organization’s 2022 Solo/Duo Audition winner, Neil Tapp. Following the audition band winner will be Chris LaRose & the Hex Highway Blues Band.
Hailing from Dublin, Georgia is EG Kight and from Rhode Island, sax master, Greg Piccolo. In his 56th year of touring, Piccolo’s band, Heavy Juice will, of course, be on stage with him.
Also performing on Saturday will be Sue Foley, a double winner for Best Traditional Blues Album for “Pinky’s Blues” and the Koko Taylor Award for Traditional Blues Female Artist. Staying with the BBA’s formula of presenting traditional Chicago blues is the legendary guitarist and singer, Lurrie Bell. Closing out Saturday and fresh off of a European tour is GA-20. The group, from Boston, has just released a tribute to Hound Dog Taylor, “Try It You Might Like It.”
The Billtown Gospel Review on Sunday will be followed by local acoustic soloist Chris Purcell. From Atlanta, Georgia, Veronika Jackson will deliver a unique blend of acoustic folk, blues, R&B, and gospel. Since their set at the BBA’s “Fall Into the Blues” program in November, Slim and the Perkolators are more than eager to take the festival stage, as is Eddie 9V, a young up and coming artist from Georgia who is making big waves following the release of “Little Black Flies.”
A powerful closing set will be a performance by Wisconsin’s The Cash Box Kings. This dynamic blues band is known for taking Chicago blues to a whole new modern and refreshing level while not losing site of the signature sound and groove.
For the third year, this family-oriented event will offer onsite three-day camping to its attendees, which can be expanded to early arrival on Thursday evening and late departure on Monday morning for a slight additional fee. The camping area has modern coin operated hot showers and bathroom facilities and the RV area offers both power and water hookups included in the fee.
“This year, a considerable amount of time and money has been spent upgrading the power facilities in order to meet our campers’ expectations,” Strickler said.
Strickler said they encourage youth to attend by offering free admission to those under the age of 16, as long as they are accompanied by a paying adult. Food and craft vendors will also be onsite to offer a variety of items to eat and purchase.