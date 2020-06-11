W
ell into pride month, many parades have been canceled due to COVID-19 or — as an act of solidarity — been changed into protests against police brutality in the U.S.
That said, there are wonderful stories from the LGBTQ community all over popular streaming apps. While I may be a cis white male, I have always considered myself an ally to the community and am more than happy to show my pride and share with you these wonderful shows.
It is important to note that some of the series feature strong sexuality, but are not exclusively sexual.
1. ‘Queer Eye’
The first of what I am going to dub as “legacy” shows, the new Queer Eye series is a heart warmer and a tear-jerker. The original series, “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy” featured a team of five gay men who would visit straight guys and give them full lifestyle makeovers. And while that particular novelty certainly caught fire — launching the careers of Ted Allen and Carson Kressley — the newest iteration of the format dives much deeper.
Cast member Tan France put it best by saying “The original show was fighting for tolerance. Our fight is for acceptance.”
From fashion and food to lifestyle and health, the new Fab Five help the subjects find the best of themselves and help them make it shine. Transcending age, gender and sexuality, the show digs into societal norms, religious upbringings and even racial intolerance.
Available on: Netflix
2. ‘The L Word’ and ‘The L Word: Generation Q’
To me, “The L Word” was my first real window into the LGBTQ community after I graduated from college. The show follows a group of friends comprised of every lesbian stereotype possible. And while the first several episodes certainly play that up, I think it was necessary for a show at that time trying to reach a broader audience.
Throughout the original series, we are introduced to a wide variety of in-depth characters — including trans and gender-fluid characters.
Its legacy series, “The L Word: Generation Q” on the other hand truly learned from the mistakes of the first series and out of the gate presents us with fully realized characters who we emotionally connect with almost immediately.
The new series features three characters from the original series and several characters from the newer generation of the LGBTQ community, tying the two generations together in a believable way without forcing nostalgia onto the audience.
Available on: Showtime, Showtime Anytime
3. ‘Billions’
At first glance, a show about two wealthy cis white guys duking it out on either side of the law in the setting of corporate finance certainly doesn’t seem like the canvas for a rainbow of diversity.
Firstly on the subject of sexuality, the first season explores one of the main characters’ closeted fetishism as a submissive. Which, for Showtime, certainly isn’t a shaky limb to step out on — I think it helped to crack open the door for what would later be considered a monumental step for the LGBTQ community in popular television.
In season two, the character of Taylor Mason is introduced. Taylor is nonbinary and prefers the pronouns “they” and “them.” While beginning the series as a recurring character, they become a powerful force on the show giving major representation for the nonbinary community. Taylor becomes arguably the third pillar in the original faceoff of the series’ premise and is still a major factor in the middle of season five.
The show itself is thrilling with no characters that you do not love or hate in any given episode and more often than not, you may find yourself choosing sides at the beginning of an episode and switching sides by the end credits.
Available on: Showtime, Showtime Anytime, Hulu with Showtime add-on
4. ‘Sex Education’
Following the coming of age saga of a young teen is certainly nothing new. The majority of young adult series follow this very premise: a young protagonist of little popularity navigates the harsh waters of high school.
But “Sex Education” adds quite a twist by having said the protagonist’s mother be an expert and popular author on the subject of sexuality.
Using his mother’s vast educational references, our young protagonist opens a sex therapy business on the campus of his high school. Each episode presents a teen with a problem and our main character attempting to solve it, more often than not, doing a pretty bad job at it — since he’s a teenager.
But the show brilliantly explores the sexual reality of teens and their almost constant shame and fear of what they don’t understand about themselves. This can include the simplest of food fetishes to the most complicated notions of bisexuality. And while the show is often serious, and reflective on those subjects, it also is rife with awkward British humor.
Available on: Netflix