NORTHUMBERLAND — One more chance to celebrate the legendary 1984 tour where Mötley Crüe opened for Ozzy Osbourne? Metalheads, rejoice!
Bark at the Moon, an Ozzie Osbourne/Black Sabbath tribute band, and Shout at the Devil, a Mötley Crüe tribute band, will perform Saturday at the Front Street Station. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m.
“All you heavy metal rockers out there, this is the show,” said Jay Seidel Jr., owner of Front Street Station, adding that Bark at the Moon has played at Front Street before and always received rave reviews.
The show is a spinoff of the 1984 tour that brought the two metal bands together.
Bark at the Moon features lead singer Greg Gory, with Cody Dosch on lead guitar, Troy Moser on bass and Don Hosler on drums.
“We’re looking to take people back to an Ozzy Osbourne concert in the 1980s,” Hosler said. “We’ll have all the hits you loved over the years.”
Saying the side screens will look like cemetery gates, he declared the concert is bringing Halloween a week late to Northumberland. Emphasizing that Bark at the Moon is not a cover band but a tribute band, he said they will deliver the songs and style that can no longer be found from the original artists.
“The Front Street Station has a great-sounding room and the stage is really great for what we do. We always bring a top-notch lighting crew,” he said. “It’s going to be a long night of rock-n-roll.”
Using their stage names, Shout at the Devil consists of singer Brett Bowman, lead guitar XJ Bomb, bass player Dave 6, drummer Anthony Lee and backup singers Tracy Lee and Lusty Savage.
Audiences frequently say Shout at the Devil is better than the original group.
“They say, ‘Oh, my God, they sound better than Motley Crue.’ We hear that over and over and over,” XJ Bomb said. “That’s why we were booked all summer and played in six different states. We caught on like wildfire.”
Audiences have come to expect to have a fantastic time as they hear every Motley Crue hit.
“Basically, it’s a party,” XJ Bomb said. “The band connects with the crowd.”
Guests are welcome to stop in at the Front Street Station for dinner before the show, Seidel said, adding, “Our wings are always a hit.”
Tickets are $18 in advance, $20 at the door, and can be purchased by calling Front Street Station at 570 473-3626.
