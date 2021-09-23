BLOOMSBURG — People plan their vacations around the Bloomsburg Fair for a reason. With an annual attendance of more than 400,000, it’s big enough to draw top-name entertainment while still focusing on the things that matter in any county fair: agriculture, food, rides and families.
The 166th Bloomsburg Fair starts this Sunday, Sept. 24 and wraps up Oct. 2. After having to cancel last year due to pandemic restrictions, organizers are looking forward to being back in business.
“I think people are anxious to put COVID in the rearview mirror and to share their talent with family and friends at the fair this year,” said David Millard, Arts & Crafts director. “Individuals have had two years to work on items they’re going to showcase in Arts and Crafts. Every year brings something new.”
Arts & Crafts accepts handcrafted work from people of all ages, with items ranging from a restored, late 1800’s sleigh to Spiderman collections, greeting cards, Christmas stockings, quilts, rugs, string art and more.
Millard explained that Bloomsburg is in “the rural T-bone” of Pennsylvania. That is, there are mostly rural areas in a T-bone shape down the center of the state and across the top of the state — with big cities on the bottom left and right.
“So we are heavy on agriculture, and the Bloomsburg Fair is very proud that we are supportive 110 percent of agriculture and our agricultural roots,” he said.
Jeff Giger, Livestock director, said the fair has had about 1,200 entries for farm animals — cows, pigs, goats, sheep and horses. People are excited to bring their animals to the fair again.
“The barns will be full,” he said. “There will be lots for everybody to see.”
Grandstand events, sponsored by Weis Markets, include Jon Pardi, Truck and Tractor Pulls, Brett Young with Andrew Jannakos, Darci Lynne & Friends, Crowder with special guest Freedom Calls, Pat Benatar with Neil Giraldo, Bruce in the USA, Chicago, Championship Demo Derby by Youngs Racing and Monster Truck Races.
Free entertainment includes a number of local musicians, grape stomping, high school bands, vespers, kids’ pumpkin decorating, banjo and fiddle contests, Wide World of Animals and Wide World of Wonders.
“Most importantly, we are a family event, with literally something for everyone,” Millard said.
Want to see eggs? Pumpkins? Cheese, honey, scarecrows, canned goods? Check out the Agriculture Exhibits. Enjoy the perfume of fresh flowers in the Horticulture Exhibit. Have your picture taken with Farmer Bloom, the fair’s mascot, as he strolls about the fairgrounds.
Kids can milk an imitation cow, play in the corn box, try their hand at mutton busting and ride the pedal tractors. Interactive activities will be provided by 4H and FFA students to teach children about raising animals and farming.
“We’re looking forward to seeing everybody,” Giger said. “There’s a lot going on.”
Guests can step away from today’s worries by visiting the Barton House, built in 1855. From paint colors to fireplaces to the “necessary house,” the home has been restored as accurately as possible.
“The Barton House is the only Federal-period, originally restored home in Columbia County,” Millard said.
At the nearby restored barn, craftsmen demonstrate the skills needed 150 years ago to advance our nation, Millard said. Antique farm equipment is on display, and a Civil War encampment will be found in front of the Barton House.
“As we move forward, we still pay a lot of tribute to our heritage,” Millard said.
Along with the spinning, twirling rides, the Bloomsburg Fair is filled with the aroma of French fries, corn dogs, pizza, whoopie pies and hundreds of other foods.
“If there isn’t something for everybody, I don’t know what we’re missing because I believe we have it all it,” Millard said, noting a number of ethnic foods along with traditional favorites like ice cream and apple dumplings.
For a complete list of events and schedules, visit www.bloomsburgfair.com.
Cindy O. Herman lives in Snyder County. Email comments to her at CindyOHerman@gmail.com