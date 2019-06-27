The National Red Power Round Up will be held at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds June 27-29 — the first time the event will be held on the East Coast since 2007.
The National Red Power Round Up is the nation's largest gathering of IH tractors and accessories. Features will be the 60 series IH tractors (140 thru 660) and the ever-popular International Scout.
More than 1,000 tractors and 400 IH Scouts from all over the United States and Canada will be on site. This show welcomes anything from IH McCormick, McCormick Deering, or any of Harvester’s many companies.
Music at the band shell all three days and families will enjoy a kiddie play area and children’s pedal tractor pull at 10 a.m. on Saturday.
Attendees will be able to learn some very interesting Harvester history from some of the many speakers, plus crafts illustrating how to make an IH barn quit, vendors that will be selling IH parts and memorabilia, and daily IH equipment parades on the grounds. A special area called the “Trading Post” will be for the public to consign unwanted IH items large or small. There will be a small commission for this service. Golf carts will be available to rent. If you would like reserve one, call 1-888-853-7746.
Buses will be running to Millville all three days so that our guests can see our world famous IH prototype dealership building.
For addition information go to www.rpru2019.com