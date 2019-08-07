The Bloomsburg Nationals, with proceeds going to charities, returns for the fourth year this year on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds.
One of the new events this year will be radio-controlled cars, worth between $4,000 and $5,000 each, racing in an arena with prizes awarded, said Randy Lawton, one of the nationals coordinators.
They will again honor veterans and last year recognized 120 veterans during a ceremony with probably more on the fairgrounds. Veterans will be admitted free on Saturday. The veterans celebration will be held from noon to 2 p.m.
“We are ahead of registration this year than previous years with cars,” he said of 220 signed up as of July 23. “We should have a nice show if there is nice weather. We have a lot of entertainment that is non-stop,” he said.
Several hundred of all types of vehicles are expected to be displayed.
Race cars can be seen in buildings which will include Pontiac Trans Ams which are being featured.
There will be vendors with food and beverages on the grounds. “We will have fair food vendors here,” he said of Bloomsburg Fair fare.
The show benefits the Ronald McDonald House, Eos Therapeutic Horseback Riding, Camp Victory and the Dyslexic Learning Center.
Despite rain in the mornings last year, attendance was close to 4,000. “We did OK,” Lawton said.
He will be bringing his 1967 highland green Mustang.
Show coordinators Carol and Tom Quick will display a Pontiac Trans Am. Paul Reichart, one of the coordinators, will display some vehicles and probably one of his military Jeeps.
“If it has wheels and a motor, it’s welcome,” Lawton said of entries.
That includes four-wheel drive vehicles such as Levi Vial’s 1984 Ford truck.
Janelle Surkin said she and her husband Larry Surkin will bring three vehicles including a 1953 Jeep, a 2018 Challenger and a 1979 Mercedes 450 SL.
Tom Correll will display a 1957 Chevy while Brad Viti will have a 2006 Mini Cooper there.
“It’s growing. If we have half decent weather, we can expect a good turnout,” Reichart said of the event. “We have two excellent bands,” he said.
Lawton said people attending the show can also camp on the grounds. They can camp next to their vehicle with the fairgrounds providing 24-hour security.
The event begins with a gridlock at 6 p.m. today in downtown Bloomsburg with the main street closed and filled with classic cars, a DJ, food and dancing which is free to spectators.
“The Bloomsburg Nationals is a family-themed fun-filled weekend,” Lawton said.
There will be automotive events, craft vendors, a swap meet of vendors and the popular bands Flaming Dick and the Hot Rods and the high-energy band 70s Flash Back, he said.
Flames R Us will be shooting a wall of flames on Friday.
Many nitro drag cars will be fired up. The circle track cars will be on the fair racetrack on Sunday morning. There will also be kids’ games and bingo.
For more information, visit Bloomsburg Nationals on Facebook.