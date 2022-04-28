BLOOMSBURG — A downtown street paving project has forced a move of the popular Renaissance Jamboree to a new location near the river this year, but the day-long fun it offers will be the same.
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday on Fort McClure Boulevard near the Town Park and the Susquehanna River. Festival vendors will be located adjacent to the Streater Fields parking lot and The Farm in Bloom.
The Renaissance Jamboree will include entertainment on the MainStage by the barn and Fort McClure Boulevard, children’s entertainment upstairs and inside the barn, as well as more than 100 handmade craft vendors and nonprofit stands, many offering food stands.
According to co-chairs Cindy Schultz and Jimmy Gilliland, even though the main purpose of the event is to celebrate downtown Bloomsburg, it was important to go on with the event this year despite the location change. COVID restrictions forced them to cancel the event the last two years, and people were excited for it to return.
“It has been one of the biggest events in Bloomsburg in the spring,” Gilliland said. “People just ask when it is, you don’t have to tell them what it is. People come every year. Some come for an hour, some stay all day.”
While the change does mean a little less space, Schultz said there are also some benefits, including a large indoor space that has been mostly dedicated to family programming. That includes, for the first time this year, Clyde Peeling’s Reptile Show from noon to 12:45 p.m. and 12:45 to 1:30 p.m. In addition, children’s programming will include the Joe Fischer Magic Show from 2 to 2:30 p.m. and Andrew’s Big Show (a juggling act) from 3 to 3:30, 3:30 to 4, and 4:30 to 5 p.m.
The first children’s entertainment program will be Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble’s presentation of “Patchworks: Life and Legends of the Coal Towns” from 10 to 11:30 a.m. The program is part of BTE’s Theatre in the Classroom outreach, which is nearing its 45th anniversary season.
Paula Henry, BTE’s school programs director, said “Patchworks” is one of their most popular shows and her personal favorite. The show is an historical rendering about patch towns where coal miners, many of them immigrants from Europe, lived about a hundred years ago, and what daily life was like for the miners. It is a subject that especially resonates in Central Pennsylvania, where many families can trace their ancestry back to those who worked in the coal mines.
While most of the TIC productions are developed with a K-6-grade range in mind, this one connects with all ages, which makes it a great show to present at Renaissance Jamboree.
BTE has been involved with the Renaissance Jamboree for many years. Henry calls it a “uniquely Bloomsburg event.”
“It’s a collaboration between community and Bloomsburg University, and we’re part of that community,” she said. “So we’re happy to bring what we do to downtown Bloomsburg … we’re just happy to be a part of it.”
The Main Stage will feature more entertainment: The Clickard Consortium from 10 to 11 a.m.; Video Daze from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Folkfaces from 1 to 2 p.m.; Send Request from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.; and Kevin Ball & The Breakers from 4 to 5 p.m.
In addition, the event will feature strolling accordion music by Kathleen and Frank De Lucia from noon to 2 p.m.
There will also be free kiddie rides and games.
“There’s something for everybody,” Gilliland said, “for kids all the way up to senior citizens.” He said he loves that the atmosphere of the event allows people to simply wander and explore all of the different offerings.
“I love that it’s outdoors, and you can just walk, stroll at your own leisure,” echoed Schultz, adding that people also enjoy reconnecting with old friends. “Everyone’s taking advantage of what is hopefully a nice day.”
Renaissance Jamboree is held rain or shine.
The event gives local nonprofits a chance to fundraise and crafters an opportunity to sell their wares. Schultz said this year there will be a few new vendors and plenty of returning favorites.
The Renaissance Jamboree has been a staple celebration in downtown Bloomsburg since 1979, when a festival to celebrate the planting of trees (Renaissance Day) and a Spring Jamboree hosted by Bloomsburg University combined into one community event. The event is sponsored by Downtown Bloomsburg Inc., Bloomsburg University and its program board, The Columbia Montour Chamber of Commerce, and the Town of Bloomsburg.
Schultz called it a “true community event,” and every year she is so appreciative of how everyone comes together to make it happen.
Though it is not the main goal of the event to raise money for the town, sometimes there are some leftover funds that they are able to put into downtown projects. In the past, they have been able to give money to restore the fountain, donate to the library, and buy wreaths and banners.
Free parking for Saturday’s event is available at the Streater Fields parking lot and the west end of the Bloomsburg Fair Grounds, with shuttle bus service.
For more information, visit renaissancejamboree.org.