BLOOMSBURG — Halloween might still be more than a month away, but the Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble (BTE) is ready to get its audiences into the spirit with its 45th season opener, “The Thin Place.”
The show, set to open today at 7:30 p.m., is written by Lucas Hnath and will star resident actors Elizabeth Dowd and Aaron White as well as guest residents Morgan McKenzie Kauffman and Adaeze Nwoko.
It is being directed by Michael Yerges.
“The general concept (at BTE) is that we have a core set of actors who double as directors,” explained Andrea Bishop, communications director. “We also hire in a lot of guest artists and are trying to bring in new people. Because we are an ensemble there isn’t an artistic director, the resident company operates as their own artistic directors.”
“This season we have five main stage shows,” said Bishop. “We are very excited about this season — every single piece will be very cool in its own way.”
As director, Yerges is in charge of rehearsals and running the production department. He has worked with the company for 19 years and “The Thin Place” marks the third time he has directed for BTE.
Yerges said the production is a must see for anyone who enjoys walking out of the theater thinking about what they’ve just seen.
“The play itself is a quiet thriller and is a ghost story,” said Yerges. “It questions the idea about what happens to you after you pass — what’s on the other side and is there someone or anything waiting for you?”
Yerges explained how “The Thin Place” examines that question.
“There are no hard and fast answers,” he said. “We can’t answer those questions for you but we will at least explore it.”
The play’s main character, Hilda, will be played by Kauffman. Her character has lost her mother and is trying to reconnect with her as well as her grandma who passed years ago.
“She is on a journey to find out what happened,” said Bishop. “Then she meets a professional psychic and develops a friendship.”
Then, she said. “Things get weird.”
Earlier this year the BTE put on a different play written by
Hnath called “The Christians.” In that show, the playwright also explored unanswerable questions.
“With ‘The Christians,’ it was about faith and belief, whereas with ‘The Thin Place,’ it’s about the afterlife and beliefs and what you think is going to happen next,” said Bishop.
The show, she said, is both unsettling and funny at points.
Yerges agreed.
“I think it is a fascinating play that raises a lot of questions,” he said. “It makes you think and wonder and I have a feeling people will leave the theatre and start looking in the shadows, making sure they know what every sound is — it will be a very scary experience.”
Yerges continued, “There are a lot of eerie things that happen in every day life we can’t explain and this play reminds you that those unaccountable things happen every day.”
“Maybe it’s nothing or maybe it’s something,” he said.
Performances at the BTE are open to the public and no membership is required.
“Anyone can purchase tickets and we have a number of discounts available,” said Bishop.
Tickets are still available for “The Thin Place” and are $30 for regular admission, $26 for anyone age 60 and above and for young adults aged 21-30. Student tickets (under 21) are just $13.
“The first three performances of this show are actually ‘pay what you decide nights,’” said Bishop.
“You get to watch the show for free and at the end, you pay what you felt your ticket was worth,” she explained. “It’s a great way for people to see the show really early and get a first glimpse and also a very cost effective way of seeing the show.”
All shows are at 7:30 p.m.
Yerges cautioned the show is aimed more at an adult audience, but believes anyone age 13 and up can certainly enjoy it.
“It’s a little thriller that gets weird at the end. It’s great,” he said.