BLOOMSBURG — “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” continues to be a popular Shakespeare play to be performed on stage. According to Bloomsburg University theatre and dance professor Dr. Carrie Winship, it’s not surprising.
“It is filled with fun things including lovers and fairies, magical transformation, forgeries of jealousy, and a play within a play performed by the Rude Mechanicals,” she said. “Magic and mischief abound!”
The Bloomsburg University Players will present a fun adaptation of the Shakespeare classic at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Alvina Krause Theatre, 226 Center St., in downtown Bloomsburg.
Directed by Winship, the adaptation includes a change to some characters, a few added twists, and has been shortened to fit into a 90-minute time frame.
“I think the team of students that worked as primary adaptors has created a surprising and dreamy take on this theatrical classic — but it retains much of the recognizable heart of Shakespeare’s play,” Winship said.
Eliana Tate, a sophomore majoring in theatre arts and English literature, is playing Bottom and Egeus in the play.
“Something I really treasure about the production, in general, is the sheer amount of play involved with bringing the story to life,” she said. “Especially with Bottom; there’s just no way to take yourself seriously when you’re dressed up as a donkey, dancing around on stage in front of hundreds of strangers.”
“Our Midsummer is a fantastic liberation from the mundane,” she added. “We’re having such a fun time telling this story together, so we know audiences will have fun watching.”
She said some of the goals in the adaptation were to make the Shakespeare play more digestible and to reflect modern notions about love.
Winship said the play has been performed at Bloomsburg University several times in the past, the most recent in 2008. But this is the first time for this particular adaptation.
“The biggest challenge when performing Shakespeare is the text itself,” she said. “We simply don’t speak in poetry in our everyday lives. So the company has put substantial energy into interpreting and utilizing the beauty of Shakespeare’s writing to its fullest.”
Noah A. Eisengrein, a senior theatre arts and biology major at Bloomsburg University, is playing Helenus and Snout in the play.
“One of my favorite things about this play is that it’s just so much fun, but there’s so much substance underneath,” he said. “On the surface, it’s a silly story of whimsy, mixed-up love, and an adventure in the woods. But if you dig deeper, you find complex characters who are feeling a lot of complicated, real emotions.
“I think what audiences will really love about this play,” he added, “is that it’s a fun, beautiful expression of the human experience, which is ironic because many of the characters aren’t human!”
Winship said the play is for older audiences since it does include some mature themes and language.
More than 50 students have worked together to prepare and present the show.
According to Winship, the BU Players typically present two mainstage productions at the Alvina Kraus Theatre, and at least one Student Driven Project, the Directing Class Projects, and the Annual Dance Minor Concert all on the university campus.
For this current production, Reagan Venturi, a recent graduate of the program, has returned to serve as the guest artist dramaturg.
“The theatre program at BU provided invaluable experiences that continue to help me as an emerging artist-scholar,” she said, adding, “I feel so grateful to join this production as an alumni guest artist and for the opportunity to give back to a program that has given so much to me.”
She is also looking forward to presenting it to the public.
“I hope that the audience feels the pure love and joy that this production exudes,” she said. “We hope that our adaptation is a celebration of love, life, and live theatre.”
Tickets are required. The cost is $6 for adults, $4 for students and seniors, and free for Bloomsburg University students with identification. For more information about the show and tickets, visit buplayers.org.
Audience members are required to wear masks.