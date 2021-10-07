BLOOMSBURG — Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania will screen three movies on nature and the environment this fall as part of its Green Campus Initiative Film series.
Each screening will be in the McCormick Center for Human Services, room 1303 at 7 p.m. All screenings are open to the public with no admission fee.
The first film, “From Seed to Seed,” will be shown on Thursday. “From Seed to Seed” explores the challenges faced by both large and small-scale farmers as climate change poses increasing challenges to their ability to grow food and make a living. The documentary focuses on farmers Terry Mierau and Monique Scholte, who gave up a life as opera singers in Europe to follow their passion for small-scale farming. Written, produced, and directed by Katharina Stieffenhofer, “From Seed to Seed” follows several other Manitoba farmers to provide a Canadian perspective on the global social movement of the regeneration of land, farming, and communities for a more sustainable and healthy future for everyone.
The second film, “Into the Canyon,” will be screened on Oct. 28. Directed by National Geographic photographer Pete McBride, “Into the Canyon” follows McBride and writer Kevin Fedarko as they take on the feat of hiking the entire length of the Grand Canyon. Through their journey, McBride and Fedarko hope to draw attention to several threats the natural wonder faces, such as increased helicopter traffic and proposed tourism construction projects. “Into the Canyon” shares a cautionary tale about our complex relationship with the natural world.
The final film of the series, “The Messenger,” is scheduled for Nov. 9. “The Messenger” asks viewers to imagine a world without birdsong as it explores humans’ connection to birds and warns that their uncertain fate could mirror our own. Covering a wide variety of songbird habitats — from the Boreal Forest to Mount Ararat in Turkey to the streets of New York City — “The Messenger” tells the story about the mass depletion of songbirds and those who are working to save them.
The university requires masks to be worn while inside the building.
For more information on the series, contact Tim Pelton at tpelton@bloomu.edu.