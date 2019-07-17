Bring your lawn chairs and your appetite to the Mifflinburg Community Park on Friday evening, where you can enjoy bluegrass music while trying out a variety of blueberry desserts.
The Mifflinburg Heritage and Revitalization Association (MHRA) has been offering the annual summer Blueberries & Bluegrass Festival for more than 20 years, and it continues to be a beloved annual tradition.
“This has been a very popular Mifflinburg event,” said Heidi Criswell, executive director of MHRA. “The park is always full, even when it rains.”
According to Criswell, proceeds benefit the organization’s programs and the upkeep and maintenance of the 1806 Elias Center for the Performing Arts.
The festival is being sponsored by M&T Bank and Senator Fred Keller and features a variety of mouthwatering blueberry desserts, including ice cream, sundaes, pie ala mode with blueberry sauce (super blue), blueberry whoopie pies, double crust pie, and crumb, cheesecake and custard pies.
Other food will also be available for purchase from Blyler Foods, the Wildcat Band stand, Seefeldt’s Brats, the Boy Scouts, and Son-Rise Meats which is new this year and offering some new dishes including blueberry sausage.
And as the second half of the festival’s name implies, bluegrass music will be performed by the West End Bluegrass Band, which has been the featured band at the festival for many years.
“They have a great time, and the crowd really enjoys them,” Criswell said.
Band member J.R. Keister, of the Millmont area, said the band has been playing together for about the last 10 years, and has been playing for this festival for the last eight. It’s a date they are sure to write in their calendars each year.
“It’s to the point where they don’t even call us and ask us to play,” Keister joked.
The band has had guest bluegrass players join them on stage for some songs, and that’s when the band really enjoys what they do.
“We like to play with other people,” Keister said. “In the bluegrass community, it’s all about getting together and playing with other musicians. That’s what makes it so fun.”
For many years now, they have been a part of the Remington Ryde Bluegrass Festival in Centre Hall – a time when Keister said they get to hang out with fellow bluegrass musicians they only see that one time of year.
“We’ll play till the sun comes up,” he said.
Keister said he has played other styles of music, but he always seemed to come back to what he loved most. With his dad a bluegrass musician, Keister said, “I was brought up going to fiddle contests and playing bluegrass.”
A local business owner, Keister said he was asked by Pat and Linda Sullivan to join their fledgling bluegrass band about a decade ago. Keister called some friends, and along with them and his wife, he stepped on the stage to play with them a bit and have been playing with them since,” he said.
They enjoy attending other festivals throughout the year, many of them that last a whole week. They also enjoy getting the younger generation exposed to bluegrass music, and have helped out with the youth program at the Remington Ryde festival for the past five years, where Pat Sullivan, renown for making custom straps for bluegrass instruments, builds straps for the youth at no charge.
Keister said those attending Friday’s festival “should expect to hear any bluegrass tune they want to hear.”
“We are well-versed,” he said. “We know most of them.” He said they play everything from the old-style bluegrass to the newer style as performed by Chris Stapleton. “If it’s bluegrass, we play it,” he said.
And while they get paid to play at events, he said they always donate the money to a local cause, such as fundraisers for individuals battling sickness or to families who lost their home in a fire. Keister said such altruism is common in the bluegrass community.