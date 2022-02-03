Bluegrass ensemble Della Mae will perform on Tuesday, Feb. 8 at 7:30 p.m. at the Weis Center for the Performing Arts.
Since forming in Boston in 2009, Nashville-based string band Della Mae has established a reputation as a charismatic live act comprised of some of the finest players in bluegrass, Americana and beyond.
Originating from different musical backgrounds and from diverse U.S. and Canadian states, each member brings distinct elements that make Della Mae such a popular band. Together they have a completely original style — sensitive yet assertive, intense yet playful, steeped in tradition yet undeniably current.
They were International Bluegrass Music Association’s Emerging Artists of the Year in 2013, Grammy nominees in 2014 for their debut album on Rounder Records, named among Rolling Stone’s 10 Bands to Watch in 2015 and have since traveled with the U.S. State Department to over 18 countries, spreading peace and understanding through music.
In May 2016, after six years of extensive touring, Della Mae took a break from the road. Each member took time to regroup, to pursue individual passions and projects, to regain footing and to reflect on what they had just done — individually and together. Now, Della Mae is embarking on a new chapter.
Headlight, Della Mae’s first full-length album since their 2015 self-titled effort, matches its raw intensity with unbridled joy. In the making of Headlight, Della Mae has claimed a more daring sense of freedom than they’d ever allowed themselves before. Boldly breaking genre convention, the band fully embraced the album’s potential as a platform for change, delivering a collection of songs that, at turns, is fearlessly personal and powerfully resonant.
There will be a free artist talk at 1 p.m. Tuesday in the Weis Center Atrium.
Tickets are $20 for adults, $16 for seniors 62 and older, $10 for youth 18 and under, $10 for Bucknell employees, $10 for Bucknell students and $10 for Non-Bucknell students (limit 2).
Tickets can be reserved in advance by calling 570-577-1000 or online at Bucknell.edu/BoxOffice.
Seating for the spring 2022 season is socially distanced and general admission; specific seats cannot be reserved. Masks are required.
Tickets are also available in person from several locations including the Weis Center lobby (weekdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) and the CAP Center Box Office, located on the ground floor of the Elaine Langone Center (weekdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.).
While on campus, patrons must abide by all Bucknell University health and safety guidelines, including maintaining social distancing and wearing appropriate face coverings. All visitors are required to wear a face covering when indoors. The university reserves the right to request that any visitors who do not follow university protocols leave the premises.
These protocols may be subject to change at any time. Visit the Weis Center’s website for the most up-to-date information at Bucknell.edu/WeisCenter.
For more information about this event, contact Lisa Leighton, marketing and outreach director, at 570-577-3727 or by email at lisa.leighton@bucknell.edu.
For more information about the Weis Center for the Performing Arts, go to Bucknell.edu/WeisCenter or search for the Weis Center on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter or YouTube.
The performance is sponsored, in part, by Glenn and Raquel Alexander and the Williamsport Sun Gazette.