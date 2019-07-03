There are few places where you can find 25 national, award-winning acts of any genre performing in one location within less than a week. The Remington Ryde Bluegrass Festival, which began Wednesday and will continue through Sunday, is one of them.
Ryan Frankhouser, front man for Remington Ryde — a band that has its roots in his hometown of McClure — started the bluegrass festival 12 years ago at the age of 22. It remains one of the largest bluegrass festivals in the northeast United States.
The festival was held for four years in Reedsville, then moved to its current location at the Grange Fairgrounds in Centre Hall. Frankhouser said the aim each year is to run the festival as a family-friendly event. Children are invited to be a part of a weeklong camp and then bring their music to the stage for a special kids program on Saturday.
Frankhouser described bluegrass music as “music that you can listen to and have your kids listen to, and they’d be better for it,” he said, adding that it’s a “great influence.”
In addition to the music, the festival will also offer more than 40 craft and food vendors, and tram ride can take visitors around the festival grounds to take in the beautiful rural views. Camping sites are available, and shade tents and handicapped parking are provided.
Tonight, the festival will feature premier acts, including Larry Sparks & Lonesome Ramblers. Sparks, a leader in the bluegrass genre, began his career in the 1960s as a guitarist for the Stanley Brothers, and later was a vocalist for Ralph Stanley and the Clinch Mountain Boys. He formed The Lonesome Ramblers in 1969; the band has toured and recorded for 50 years on some of the country’s largest stages, and has released more than 60 albums. The award-winning Sparks was also inducted into The International Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame in 2015.
“I think I was drawn into Bluegrass because it was meant to be,” he said. “It just happened, and I found myself having a love for the music.”
This will be Sparks’ first time singing at the Remington Ryde Bluegrass Festival. He plans to do a variety of his own songs, and as always, he said, “some gospel singing.”
He encourages people to check out the festival.
“It’s a safe place to visit and bring the family,” he said, adding, “The music is simple and it’s real. If you are new to Bluegrass, we invite you to come and step into the wonderful world of Bluegrass music.”
Frankhouser also encourages those who may not be familiar with the genre to come and experience it.
“Bluegrass can sometimes have a reputation of being a real twangy type of music,” he said. And that may be true of what it sounded like in the 1950s and 60s. But it has changed over the years, and today in Bluegrass, he said, “You can hear some of the greatest harmonies.”
“The music is so entertaining,” he said. “Whether you’re a true Bluegrass fan or not, you will appreciate the talent.”
Other well-known acts performing at the festival will include Little Roy Lewis, Michael Cleveland (an 11-time Fiddle Player of the Year), and Larry Cordle – a musician who has written music for the likes of Alan Jackson and Ricky Skaggs.
Bluegrass music captured Frankhouser at a young age. He began performing in a family act, which they called the Kountry Kousins, and from that point on he knew what he wanted to do. He began Remington Ryde a few years later. The band now includes talented band members who hale from Kentucky, Ohio, and West Virginia. In the last five years, they have attained national recognition and travel the United States and Canada for about 125 performances a year. They have also received national bluegrass awards in Nashville.
He loves the music so much that he puts his heart and soul into the Bluegrass Festival each year, giving others the chance to enjoy it too. From the year of its inception, the turnout has been strong and the atmosphere continues to inspire.
“Even when the music ends at night,” Frankhouser said, “there are jams happening throughout the campground at the campsites.”
“The events have been absolutely wonderful,” he said. “The support I’ve had is great.”