WILLIAMSPORT — The week following Christmas leading up to the New Year can be … well, boring. The excitement of the holidays is behind us and most people are too exhausted from the hustle and bustle of the holiday season to plan much, if any, activities.
That’s where the Pajama Factory comes in — for the first time since COVID, the annual Blues Bash is back.
“COVID may have interrupted the last two years, but we are ready for the 10th Annual Blues Bash, said Fred Daniele.
Daniele and his sister are the owners of Franco’s Lounge, Restaurant and Music Club, and is the organizer of the event. He enjoys assisting nonprofits and other groups fund raise. The name of their business, according to their website, is a commitment to local artists and national performers alike.
In addition to helping to launch the annual Billtown Blues Festival and the Support Poetry, Arts and Music (S.P.A.M.), Franco’s has featured top names such as Joan Osborne, Steve Forbert, Queen Bee and the Blue Hornet Band and Jerry Portney.
“We have developed different things — we did the sunset concert cruises on the Hiawatha for a number of years, as well as other festivals and music events downtown,” said Daniele. “It’s just a way of resourcing entertainers it’s just a labor of love, like the restaurant.”
Daniele’s helps the Pajama Factory with logistically setting up the gigs with sound and lights as well as help coordinating and promoting events.
“We are so excited for the lineup,” said Daniele. “If you’ve joined us previous years, you know how fun this pre-New Years party is, and if you haven’t, now is your chance.”
Daniele said they’ve designated the party as a “New Years Eve Eve” event.
“That week between Christmas and New Years is like a void week for a lot of people, so we thought we’d give them an option before New Year’s Eve,” said Daniele. “It’s something fun to do and takes some pressure off New Year’s Eve.”
The line up for the evening includes Nighthawks, Gabe Stillman Band, Sean Farley, David Lynn, Stacia Abernathy and more.
Blues Bash will start at 6 p.m. and the show is expected to run until 10 p.m.
Tickets are $35 if purchased in advance, $40 at the door.
“I recommend getting tickets sooner rather than later,” said Daniele, because there are limited tickets available. “Normally we get up to 200 people — because it’s such a great show,” he said. “But because of health reasons (COVID) we will limit the crowd to about 160.”
In addition to music, attendees can enjoy dinner from several food trucks that will be on site. The event is BYOB, but the Bullfrog Brewery and Nomad will both be on site selling spirits and beer.
“You’ll want to get in and seated before the show begins — grab drinks and the music will start and it will be a fun event,” Daniele said.
If you’ve never been to The Pajama Factory, this is a great opportunity to check it out, too. According to its website, the Pajama Factory “is a vibrant community of small businesses, artists/artisans, entrepreneurs, and nonprofits housed in 300,000 square feet of historic manufacturing buildings.”
The complex is composed of eight interconnected buildings that are being transformed into artist lofts, retail, residential and commercial spaces. Space is available to lease, and patrons can rent out multiple venues for wedding ceremonies/receptions, parties, theater/performance/poetry productions, meetings, and other uses.
The Pajama Factory is located at 1307 Park Ave., Williamsport. For tickets stop in, or call 570-323-7650. Tickets can also be purchased online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/new-years-blues-bash-tickets-441259116897.