Briggs Farm Blues Festival is enhancing the festival experience for its 2020 audience by offering a brand new, larger Main Stage and new camping options.
The festival, the nationally recognized and largest three-day gathering of blues fans in Pennsylvania, will be held July 9 through 11 on the Briggs’ 250-year-old family farm in Nescopeck Township, Luzerne County, just a few miles off Interstate 80.
Festival enhancements include:
• A new and bigger Main Stage providing better visibility for the audience
• The addition of 32 premium reserve camping sites encircling the audience field that offer a bird’s-eye view of the Main Stage
• 40 new regular reserve campsites. All camping reserve packages offer the choice of sites and ability to reserve ahead of time, an alternate campground entrance, and a waste removal option
• Relocation of the Back Porch Stage to make it more convenient for fan access to vendors and the food court
• The fan-popular open camping in the woods also is still offered
“We’ve listened to our dedicated festival attendees, and we’ve made improvements in response to what they have requested,” said Alison Briggs, who along with her husband, Richard, and three generations of family members run the festival.
“All changes were made to enhance the blues fans’ experience,” Briggs added. “We put on a festival that keeps getting bigger and better.”
General admission tickets, camping tickets and reserved campsites can be purchased on the festival website, briggsfarm.com, Facebook or by calling 570-379-3342. One-day or multiple-day tickets that offer discounts are available. Inquiries can be made to briggsfarmblues@gmail.com.
The family-oriented, award-winning festival is entering its 23rd year. Patrons can bring their own chairs or blankets, coolers and beverages in non-glass containers. While outside food is permitted, there is plenty of good food available for purchase from their selection of vendors.
Briggs’ Main Stage & eclectic Back Porch Stage feature international, national and regional bands performing electric blues, Delta-style blues, Americana roots music, soul and funk. In 2019 more than 8,500 fans visited Briggs Farm to see 21 blues acts hit the two stages. The full lineup for the 2020 festival will be announced in early spring, but fans can catch the rollout in real time by following Briggs Farm Blues Festival on Facebook and Instagram.
“We are putting together a lineup of artists for 2020 that will entertain audiences for the entire festival,’’ said Richard Briggs. “Our festival has been recognized by national blues organizations, which is something of which we are really proud.”