The old expression, “We’re all in the same boat,” has been used to help people through times of shared troubles, and might be just the perspective we need today.
Generoo Organization Inc.’s summer theater camp will present “Boat,” by Lindsay Price. The vignette plays will be performed at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday at Central Oak Heights, Route 15, just north of Lewisburg.
Carla Wray, director, chose “Boat” over the musicals that the summer camps typically produce because she wanted to highlight the students who are more geared toward acting than singing. But she also decided to interweave some musical selections, as well.
“There are multiple vignettes, and we’ll have songs in between them, giving a chance for the singers to shine and for the actors to shine, equally,” she said.
Written for middle school productions, “Boat” focuses on the theme of empathy.
“Middle school is a time when students are so focused on themselves and how they present in the world,” Price said in a theatrefolk.com interview. “To that end, for this play I wanted to put the emphasis on looking outward rather than inward.”
“There are all the different types of situations we can be in, but we can all relate to one another and support each other,” Wray said. “We’re all in the same boat.”
According to Generoo’s website, their name means “good friend” and comes from the language of the extinct Susquehannock Indians, who resided in the Susquehanna Valley.
Generoo’s summer theatre camps welcome students entering third grade up to college age. This year camp lasted two weeks instead of one, giving instructors more time to offer theater workshops in areas like costume design, improv and vocals.
“The kids have been really loving the workshops,” Wray said. “It gives them an opportunity to be more creative than in the past. They’re not tied to following the script.”
Generoo camper Emily Brock, 16, appreciates having the time to sharpen her acting skills.
“Generoo creates an experience where any child can thrive in a performance setting, and have the opportunity to truly learn about the theatre they are performing,” said Brock, who is from Joppa, Maryland. “Our play this year, ‘Boat,’ provides everyone, from experienced veterans to brand new thespians, the opportunity to shine and have their moment. ‘Boat’ is a hilarious and heartwarming show that everyone will be able to relate to, and that definitely makes it worth seeing.”
Camper Christian Kline, 16, of Beavertown, said many things make this event special.
“To start, most of these kids don’t see each other on a regular basis outside of this program. The fact that we are able to come together so well is amazing on its own,” Kline said. “But not only that, some of us are super young. Most of us are only teenagers and some aren’t even in their double digits yet. We are like forces of nature in the way that we are able to pull off a show in such a limited amount of time. It’s absolutely incredible and always results in a phenomenal show.”
Camper Elisa Troutman, 14, of Middleburg, spoke about how much the audience will appreciate the feelings “Boat” evokes.
“I believe a big reason someone should come see the show is because the cast brings extremely powerful light and emotions out in this play,” she said, “and I truly believe the audience will feel that and enjoy it.”
