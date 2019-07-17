Bob Randall is hosting a unique Songwriter’s Showcase from 7-9 p.m. Friday at the Route 61 Roadhouse near Sunbury.
The event features Randall, Leo Armbruster, Jeff Mamet, Michael Lundy, Jason Yoder and Michael Clemente. Each will perform at least three songs and will have CDs available for purchase. No cover charge will be taken for this event.
“This is an event similar to ones held in Nashville, that puts established musicians on the stage and gives everyone a chance to experience their music,” said Randall. “There are some good things happening as we prepare this event. Josh Knowles from PA Musician magazine will be covering it. We have a DJ from WQSU to emcee the evening. It seems as though there is some interest stirred up and if this is successful, we will look to offer similar events other times of the year.”
For more information, look up Bob Randall’s Facebook page.