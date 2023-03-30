This April, Bread & Puppet Theater celebrates its 60th year with a tour around the U.S. Northeast, presenting the company’s latest show: Inflammatory Earthling Rants (with help from Kropotkin).
Among its performances are two at the Art Academy of Milton, 38 S. Front St., on April 6 and 7 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 per person and can be purchased at https://breadandpuppet.org/product/ierwhfk-milton-4-7-23
“Earthlings are now aflame and consequently need inflammatory rants, directed against the arsonist: Western Civilization and its incompetent government,” said Bread and Puppet director Peter Schumann. “The habitual pragmatic communication jargon won’t do, so the ranters have to resort to the original language which was tasked to employ the spells, charms, and incantations needed to confront the disaster in order to instigate change — with help from Kropotkin’s Mutual Aid ideology.”
After the show Bread & Puppet will serve its famous sourdough rye bread with aioli, and Bread & Puppet’s “Cheap Art” — books, posters, postcards, pamphlets and banners from the Bread & Puppet Press — will be for sale.
The Bread and Puppet Theater is an internationally celebrated company that champions a visually rich, street-theater brand of performance art filled with music, dance and slapstick. Believing that theater is a basic necessity like bread, the company frequently brings its work to the streets for those who may not otherwise go to the theater. Its shows are political and spectacular, with puppets often on stilts, wearing masks with expressive faces, dancing and playing music.
Bread and Puppet is recognized throughout the world and has won distinction at international theater festivals in Italy, Poland, Colombia, and Yugoslavia, beginning with their break-out performances at the 1968 Nancy Festival in France. Notable awards include the Erasmus Prize of Amsterdam, 4 Obies, the Puppeteers of America’s President Award, and the Vermont Governor’s Award. Bread and Puppet is constantly active, performing at its farm in Glover, VT, and in local churches, schools and parades. It regularly tours Europe, Canada, and the United States and has recently visited El Salvador, Haiti, Russia, and Korea.
Founded in 1963 by Peter Schumann on New York City’s Lower East Side, the theater has been based in Vermont since the early 1970s and is one of the oldest, nonprofit, self-supporting theatrical companies in the country.