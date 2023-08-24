DANVILLE — With a name like Rock God, any celebration is bound to include music. This celebration will offer music all day long.
Rock God Brewing Company will host its second Rock the Block Party on Saturday, noon to 9 p.m., at Canal Park, across the street from the brewery, between Rooney Avenue and Mill Street.
The event will feature Rock God’s craft brews and nine local bands: Black Friday Death Count, Powder Keg Culture, Edgar Gorre and the Nevermores, Maris, Scruft, Fiendstar, Kali Ma and the Garland of Arms, and Lo Brau.
Entertainment activities include lawn games, a bounce house for kids and a “smash trailer” where people can vent their frustration by breaking a number of objects. Four food vendors, including BBQ, pizza, ice cream and more, will be on hand along with more than 20 arts and crafts vendors.
“It was such a huge success last year, we decided to do it again,” said Ben Yagle, co-owner along with Gary Ernest of Rock God Brewing Company. “The music really drew people in. Last year people could hear it as far away as Weis’. People heard the music and came to check it out.”
On Rock God’s Facebook page, one post reads, “One of the things that inspired us to host this event is local music. As you know we love music around here and we love local talented DIY bands that pour their hearts into their music.”
When asked what people will enjoy about Rock the Block, Steve George, guitar and vocals for Sunbury-based Lo Brau, said the music will be the biggest draw, with many talented bands.
“There will be lots of good food and drink,” George said. “On a personal level, the people at Rock God are really great. We’ve played there before, and we’re really looking forward to being there again.”
Located just a block behind Danville’s downtown shops on Mill Street, Yagle said he hopes Rock the Block will draw more people to town.
“We want to make it a community event,” he said. “We’re hoping people go to other stores around town, as well.”
