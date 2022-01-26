LEWISBURG — Jackass Brewing Company is hoping to transport guests from the frigid Valley temperatures to tropical islands with its “Jack’s Island Party” Friday, Jan. 28 from 2-10 p.m., 2268 Old Turnpike Rd., Lewisburg.
“I thought it would be really fun to do something like this in the dead of winter because it’s totally contrarian,” said Larry Winans, co-owner of Jackass Brewery. “I thought we could give people something to look forward to and something to do. I wanted to wear a grass skirt, and we were coming up with a reason for how I could do that. So why shouldn’t we throw a beach party in the winter?”
“I needed another place to wear my Hawaiian shirt and not seem out of touch with reality,” Skip Kratzer, co-owner, said.
In October, the brewery threw a Halloween Party and had an amazing time. That’s when they came up with the idea for a wintertime beach party to wipe out the winter blues.
“Larry and I were having a beer that night enjoying the live music and ambiance, and we just brainstormed an idea for how to bring this energy back to Jackass in a creative way,” Janae Renno, director of ‘Hop’erations, said. “Larry immediately became immersed in the idea of having a beach themed party in the dead of winter to lift spirits and give the community something cheerful during the cold season.”
“We pretty much approve anything Janae wants to do because we just said, ‘make it fun,’” Winans said.
Renno said she’s been slowly planning this event since November and is in charge of all the decor, booking music, and collaborating with Chef Brian Huff to create a themed menu that can bring together the whole event, which she expects will be super fun.
“Our staff is dressing up in grass skirts, Hawaiian shirts, and we’re going to have so many bangin’ menu items,” she said. “We’re giving out leis to any customer that comes dressed in beach attire, and we have so much fun decor to really drive home the warm and energetic ambiance. We’re also going to have a photo booth area with sand for guests to go all out.”
Live music will be provided from 6-10 p.m. by Caribbean Sunset, a steel drum duo that performs easy, breezy tropical music. Caribbean Sunset is comprised of Mark James, a well-known singer/songwriter who has been entertaining for over 30 years, and Kristian Paradis, a professional steel drum player who has entertained across the globe.
“They’ve been playing for decades so they have a lot of experience in making the beach energy come alive,” said Renno. “We couldn’t be more excited to have them in the Jackass house.”
Jackass will be featuring a few cocktails, one of which will be a beer margarita made with their “Prickly CactASS” Sour. They will also have a smoked menu with Caribbean-themed smoked meats and a few more beachy food specials.
Every guest dressed in beach attire will receive a complimentary lei for the evening. The Jackass Brewery team will be dressed in beachy attire and grass skirts.
“We’re hoping people come in beach wear,” Winans said. “I want people to come, have a place to go to, and have a good time.”